Netflix's ONE PIECE Live-Action Series Renewed For Season 3

Get ready for more swashbuckling adventure. While Season 2 of Netflix's One Piece isn't slated to premiere until 2026, the streamer announced that the live-actions series has been renewed early for a third season.

Production on Season 3 of the hit series is scheduled to begin later this year with filming to take place in Cape Town, South Africa. With Season 2 in the books and set to debut in 2026, this early renewal hopefully means the wait between seasons won't be as long.

Netflix's One Piece is a live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s legendary manga series. Matt Owens and Steven Maeda served as showrunners and executive producers of the critically acclaimed first season,w hile creative leadership shifted to Joe Tracz and Matt Owens for Season 2. However, in March 2025, Owens stepped away, leaving Joe Tracz as the main creative lead. For Season 3, Ian Stokes is set to join Joe Tracz as co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer.

Netflix's One Piece debuted in 2023, receiving praise from longtime fans and newcomers alike. The season scored an 86% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 95% among viewers with many praising its faithfulness to the source material, capturing the heart and humor of Eiichiro Oda's world.

"One Piece captures the essence of its beloved source material with a charmingly big-hearted adaptation that should entertain longtime fans as well as patient newcomers," the critics consensus reads.

Based on Oda's beloved manga, One Piece follows the exciting adventures of Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his crew of Straw Hats: master swordsman Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), navigator Nami (Emily Rudd), storyteller Usopp (Jacob Romero), and chef Sanji (Taz Skylar). With dreams of becoming the King of the Pirates, Monkey D. Luffy and his crew set off to find the infamous pirate Gold Roger’s (Michael Dorman) mysterious treasure, the One Piece.

Season 1 adapted the East Blue Saga, the first major story arc of the manga and anime. Over the course of the season, viewers were introduced to Monkey D. Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates. Season 2 is expected to adapt the Loguetown Arc and much of the Alabasta Saga, which includes the Loguetown Arc, Reverse Mountain Arc, Whiskey Peak Arc, Little Garden Arc, Drum Isand Arc, and Alabasta Arc. Netflix just recently shared the first trailer for the highly anticipated second season.

A new dawn is approaching, Straw Hats! 🌅 The Grand Line is no place for the faint of heart. 🌊 🏴‍☠️ Brace yourselves, ONE PIECE: INTO THE GRAND LINE sets sail in 2026! And looks like Season 3 production is kicking off soon... pic.twitter.com/oDAIxuS766 — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) August 10, 2025

"Netflix’s epic high-seas pirate adventure, ‘One Piece,’ returns for Season 2—unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet," Netflix's synopsis reads. "Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line, a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies."

Coming off the incredibly well-received first season, there are high expectations heading into Season 2, and it looks like the cast and crew have risen to the occasion. Season 2 looks to ramp up the action and excitement, and the early renewal for Season 3 suggests Netflix has lots of faith in the series moving forward.

One Piece Season 2 will debut in 2026. The entire first season is currently available to stream on Netflix.