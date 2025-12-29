RURIDRAGON Anime Adaptation Announced By Kyoto Animation

In a year-end video message from Kyoto Animation, the studio announced it is developing a TV anime adaptation of RuriDragon, the a slice-of-life manga by Masaoki Shindo. The broadcast is "still a long way off," according to the studio, but the anime was teased toward the end of the video below (around the 1:23 mark).

RuriDragon is a slice-of-life, coming-of-age, fantasy comedy manga written by Masaoki Shindo. The story follows a high school girl named Ruri Aoki whose life is thrown for a loop when she wakes up one day and notices horns growing from her head. Despite the revelation that she is a half-dragon, Ruri continues to try to live a normal life of a high school girl, though it often proves challenging.

RuriDragon originated as a one-shot published in Shueisha's Jump Giga magazine in December 2020 before being serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump in June 2022. After an 18-month hiatus due to the author's health, the series was moved to Weekly Shonen Jump's digital version and the Shonen Jump+ digital platform in April 2024.

VIZ Media, which publishes the English-language version, describes RuriDragon:

Well, a half dragon. Her mom admits Ruri inherited her draconic traits from her father, who, yes, is actually a dragon. As if dealing with curious classmates wasn’t already challenging enough, Ruri and her dragon genes literally turn up the heat in the middle of a lecture. Her ordinary life is about to be anything but!

RuriDragon has been well-received by international audiences with over 1.1 million copies in circulation as of late 2025. The series is often praised for its artwork, expressive characters, and natural blend of slice-of-life storytelling mixed with fantasy elements.

While many fans have long awaited an anime adaptation of the beloved RuriDragon, an announcement can sometimes be met with mixed reactions out of fear that it may not live up to its potential. Thankfully, it looks like the right studio is involved.

Kyoto Animation feels like a perfect fit for handling the adaptation. The studio has worked on numerous slice-of-life classics, including The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya, K-On!, Clannad, Hyouka, and many more. The studio is renowned for its beautiful, detailed animation and high production values, as well as its ability to deliver complex storytelling and compelling character relationships.

Unfortunately, it may be quite a while before we see more from RuriDragon. The anime is still "a long way off," according to the studio, which suggests its broadcast may not begin until 2027. However, this does give fans a chance to familiarize themselves with the story through the source material. The manga is available in English through VIZ Media.