Jump Festa 2026: ONE PIECE Elbaph Anime Arc Premiere Date Revealed

Jump Festa 2026: ONE PIECE Elbaph Anime Arc Premiere Date Revealed

Jump Festa 2026 confirms that One Piece anime's upcoming hiatus ends on April 5th with the highly anticipated start of the Elbaph arc.

News
By MarkJulian - Dec 21, 2025 11:12 AM EST
Filed Under: One Piece

Jump Festa 2026 somewhat felt like a return to the old days, with major announcements from Bleach and One Piece. Whereas the former announced the premiere of the fourth and final cour of the Thousand-Year Blood War anime, One Piece revealed when the anime would be returning from its planned hiatus.

As reported back in October, the One Piece anime will be concluding the Egghead arc in December before going on hiatus from January to March.  The series then returns in the Spring and thanks to Jump Festa 2026, we now know that the premiere date for the start of the Elbaph arc is April 5th in Japan (April 6th in the U.S.).

Moving forward into 2026, Toei has confirmed that they will only release 26 new episodes of One Piece a year, opting for the series to go on hiatus instead of producing lengthy filler arcs.

The Jump Festa event also saw the release of a new trailer and key visual for the Elbaph arc, which you can check out below.


As of December 2025, One Piece has officially entered its Final Saga, a milestone confirmed by creator Eiichiro Oda.

The manga is currently immersed in the Elbaf Arc, while the anime adaptation (as mentioned above) is gearing up to begin that very same storyline in April 2026.

Taking into account Oda’s past comments and the traditionally deliberate pacing that long-running Japanese manga tend to adopt in their closing chapters, most industry watchers believe the series is likely to reach its conclusion sometime between 2028 and 2030. Based on that timeline and the new rule of only 26 new anime episodes per year, those same analysts are predicting that the One Piece anime will conclude between 2032 and 2035. 

Manga chapters and new anime episodes are slowing down so that Oda can have the necessary prep time to "stick the landing."

Of course, Luffy and the Straw Hat crew still have major mysteries and conflicts ahead of them. The truth behind the One Piece itself and the long-lost Void Century has yet to be uncovered, and Eiichiro Oda has repeatedly hinted that an all-out “Final War” is looming on the horizon.

Many fans and analysts expect that massive clash to involve the World Government, the Revolutionary Army, and the Cross Guild.

The anime’s Egghead Arc is currently on track to wrap up on December 28, 2025.

About The Author:
MarkJulian
Member Since 6/8/2011
Netflix's Live-Action ONE PIECE Season 2 Releases Chopper Featurette At Jump Festa 2026
Related:

Netflix's Live-Action ONE PIECE Season 2 Releases Chopper Featurette At Jump Festa 2026
New ONE PIECE Anime Film Announced, But Eiichiro Oda Admits Progress Isn't Going Well
Recommended For You:

New ONE PIECE Anime Film Announced, But Eiichiro Oda Admits Progress Isn't Going Well

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder