ONE PIECE Season 2 Trailer Sets Sail With Tony Tony Chopper And More Big Reveals

The trailer for One Piece Season 2 has finally come ashore, reuniting us with the Straw Hat Pirates as Luffy and his crew head into the perilous Grand Line.

There are plenty of surprises to be found—including new shots of Mr. 13 and Tony Tony Chopper's superpowered form—and all signs point to this second batch of episodes being a fun ride for new and longtime One Piece fans alike.

The trailer also features Baroque Works' introduction, while Joe Manganiello looks perfect as the menacing Mr. 0 (Sir Crocodile). Lera Abova's Miss All Sunday (Nico Robin) and Calum Kerr's Captain Smoker also appear.

Ian Stokes and Joe Tracz serve as co-showrunners and executive producers on the series, which has already been confirmed for a third season.

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda has also shared a message with fans, expressing his excitement for Season 2's launch next month:

It's almost ready!! With Season 1, we faced the world's question head-on: 'Can One Piece really be adapted into live-action?!' - and the answer spoke for itself, reaching the Top 10 in 93 countries and territories, and No. 1 in 46! Together with the stellar production team that delivered those brilliant results, we bring you Season 2, which will head into the Grand Line, the most formidable sea in the D world. In other words, all the conventions that were established in Season 1 will be shattered. parade of Devil Fruit users, a race of giants never before seen, adorable creatures, hard-hitting action, and stunning VFX - this season is packed with even more highlights!! Let yourself be drawn into an immersive experience that's unique to live-action. May this show reach every adventurous spirit across the world!! One month until we set sail. Get ready!!

"Netflix's epic high-seas pirate adventure, One Piece, returns for Season 2—unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet," reads the official synopsis. "Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn."

"As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies," it concludes.

One Piece is led by Iñaki Godoy as Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

Netflix's live-action adaptation of One Piece is based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series of all time by Eiichiro Oda, with over 100 volumes and 500 million copies sold worldwide. The epic high-seas adventure follows Monkey D. Luffy on his quest to find the legendary fabled treasure, the One Piece, and become King of the Pirates.

One Piece Season 2 premieres on Netflix on March 10.