The Boston Red Sox Announce Third Annual ONE PIECE Theme Night In May With Exclusive Bomber Jacket

The Boston Red Sox and Toei Animation are bringing the world of One Piece back to Fenway Park for the third straight year. The organizations announced that One Piece Theme Night will return on May 12th, 2026, when the Red Sox host the Philadelphia Phillies in the first game of a three-game series.

Fans attending the event will receive an exclusive commemorative bomber jacket as part of the ticket package. The jacket prominently displays the Straw Hat Pirates' Jolly Roger on the front, while the back features a chibi-style Monkey D. Luffy wearing a Red Sox jersey, holding a baseball in one hand and a glove in the other. The design blends the anime's iconic pirate aesthetic with classic baseball style, making it a must-have collectible for fans of both franchises.

VIP ticket holders will also receive a special edition plushie of the Red Sox mascot, Wally the Green Monster, dressed in Luffy's signature straw hat and red vest. The plushie adds a playful crossover touch that ties the team's mascot to the Straw Hat captain.

Beyond the giveaways, the evening includes interactive activities for fans. From 4:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., attendees can participate in a One Piece Card Game demo on the Big Concourse and take photos with costumed characters Luffy and Chopper. These pre-game events give families and collectors a chance to engage with the series before first pitch.

This marks the third consecutive year the Red Sox have partnered with One Piece for a theme night at Fenway. The first event took place in February 2025, followed by a second in May 2025. At both prior events, ticket holders received a commemorative One Piece Boston Red Sox baseball jersey, and VIPs got a matching Red Sox One Piece baseball hat. The consistent success of those nights has led to this expanded 2026 edition with the bomber jacket and plushie upgrades.

The collaboration reflects the growing intersection of anime fandom and sports culture. One Piece, created by Eiichiro Oda, remains one of the best-selling manga and anime series worldwide, with its themes of adventure, friendship, and perseverance resonating broadly. Pairing it with the historic Red Sox franchise, known for its passionate fanbase and iconic ballpark, creates a unique draw for crossover enthusiasts.

Fenway Park has long embraced themed nights to enhance the game-day experience, from Star Wars to Harry Potter. The One Piece events stand out for their detailed merchandise and interactive elements, appealing to younger fans and collectors alike. The bomber jacket, in particular, continues the trend of high-quality, wearable giveaways that blend pop culture with team pride.

Tickets for the May 12th game and associated perks are expected to go on sale soon through the Red Sox official site and secondary markets. Given the popularity of previous One Piece nights, demand is likely to be high, especially for VIP packages that include the exclusive Wally the Green Monster Luffy plush.

For longtime One Piece readers and anime viewers, the event offers a chance to see Luffy and Chopper in the flesh at one of baseball's most storied venues. For Red Sox fans, it's another creative way to celebrate at Fenway while adding a rare piece of crossover memorabilia to the collection.

The third annual One Piece Theme Night looks set to build on the success of its predecessors, combining the Straw Hat Pirates' boundless energy with the electric atmosphere of a Red Sox-Phillies matchup. Whether you're there for the baseball, the anime vibes, or the exclusive gear, May 12th promises a memorable night at Fenway. Stay tuned for ticket details and any additional announcements as the date approaches. Will you be getting a ticket and jacket?