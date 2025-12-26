Netflix Live-Action ONE PIECE Releases New Loguetown Teaser Trailer

Netflix's incredibly successful live-action One Piece series has released a new teaser trailer for the long Holiday break between Christmas and New Year's, highlighting the Star Hat crew's adventures in Loguetown and the Twin Capes.

Season 2 of the popular live-action anime adaptation, which has been given the distinctive title One Piece: Into the Grand Line, is set to premiere on March 10, 2026. In addition to the Loguetown arc, the second season has been confirmed by Netflix to cover the Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs from Eiichiro Oda’s award-winning manga series.

Of course, the big addition to the season is the debut of the pirate crew's new medic, Tony Tony Chopper, who will be voiced by Mikaela Hoover (Superman, Guardians of the Galaxy). And for those that prefer the Japanese voiced version of the live-action series, Chopper's Japanese VA Ikue Ōtani will reprise her role.

The greatest pirate adventure returns March 10th, Straw Hats! 🏴‍☠️🌊 ONE PIECE: INTO THE GRAND LINE opens the path to wider seas and possibly even a bigger crew?! 👀😆 pic.twitter.com/c9DUoZ6foX — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) December 25, 2025 On a distant island under winter skies, a small reindeer with a giant heart turns another year older. 🦌❄️ Happy Birthday, Tony Tony Chopper! 💖🍬 pic.twitter.com/tV0ZlW0HpL — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) December 24, 2025

Season 2 will consist of 8 episodes, matching the length of the first season. All 8 episodes will drop at once.

The titles for the new season are notably inspired by famous Hollywood movies:

The Beginning of the End (Loguetown Arc) Good Whale Hunting (Reverse Mountain Arc) Whisky Business (Whiskey Peak Arc) Big Trouble in Little Garden (Little Garden Arc) Wax On, Wax Off (Little Garden Arc) Nami Deerest (Drum Island Arc) Reindeer Shames (Drum Island Arc) Deer and Loathing in Drum Kingdom (Drum Island Arc)

The season will heavily feature the criminal organization, introducing Mr. 0 (Joe Manganiello as Crocodile) and Miss All-Sunday (Lera Abova as Nico Robin).

"Netflix's high-seas pirate adventure, ONE PIECE, returns for Season 2—unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world's greatest treasure, they'll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies."