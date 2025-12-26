Netflix Live-Action ONE PIECE Releases New Loguetown Teaser Trailer

Set sail for One Piece: Into the Grand Line! Netflix’s new teaser reveals Tony Tony Chopper, the legendary Drum Island arc, and promotes a March 10, 2026 premiere date.

News
By MarkJulian - Dec 26, 2025 01:12 PM EST
Filed Under: One Piece

Netflix's incredibly successful live-action One Piece series has released a new teaser trailer for the long Holiday break between Christmas and New Year's, highlighting the Star Hat crew's adventures in Loguetown and the Twin Capes.

Season 2 of the popular live-action anime adaptation, which has been given the distinctive title One Piece: Into the Grand Line, is set to premiere on March 10, 2026. In addition to the Loguetown arc, the second season has been confirmed by Netflix to cover the Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island arcs from Eiichiro Oda’s award-winning manga series.

Of course, the big addition to the season is the debut of the pirate crew's new medic, Tony Tony Chopper, who will be voiced by Mikaela Hoover (Superman, Guardians of the Galaxy).  And for those that prefer the Japanese voiced version of the live-action series, Chopper's Japanese VA Ikue Ōtani will reprise her role.

Season 2 will consist of 8 episodes, matching the length of the first season. All 8 episodes will drop at once.

The titles for the new season are notably inspired by famous Hollywood movies:

  1. The Beginning of the End (Loguetown Arc)
  2. Good Whale Hunting (Reverse Mountain Arc)
  3. Whisky Business (Whiskey Peak Arc)
  4. Big Trouble in Little Garden (Little Garden Arc)
  5. Wax On, Wax Off (Little Garden Arc)
  6. Nami Deerest (Drum Island Arc)
  7. Reindeer Shames (Drum Island Arc)
  8. Deer and Loathing in Drum Kingdom (Drum Island Arc)

The season will heavily feature the criminal organization, introducing Mr. 0 (Joe Manganiello as Crocodile) and Miss All-Sunday (Lera Abova as Nico Robin).

"Netflix's high-seas pirate adventure, ONE PIECE, returns for Season 2—unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world's greatest treasure, they'll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies."

