GUNDAM WING's 30th Anniversary Ends With A Pizza Hut Exclusive Collaboration

As the 30th anniversary of Gundam Wing winds down, the franchise is closing the celebration with a collaboration that feels perfectly on-brand for a year full of nostalgia driven releases. In one final promotional push, Pizza Hut China has teamed up with the iconic mecha anime for a limited-time meal that includes exclusive, restaurant themed Gundam figures for fans to acquire.

Gundam Wing holds a special place in the franchise’s history, particularly outside Japan. Airing in the mid 1990s, it was many international fans’ first exposure to Gundam, helping cement the brand’s global popularity. That legacy has been celebrated throughout 2025 with new merchandise and commemorative projects, and Pizza Hut’s collaboration serves as a playful, oversized sendoff.

At the center of the promotion is a special Pizza Hut China meal set that includes a figure from the Gundam Universe lineup. Gundam Universe figures are known for offering durable, affordable representations of iconic mobile suits, and Gundam Wing has long been part of that roster. For this anniversary collaboration, two familiar designs have been reimagined with fast-food flair.

The Wing Zero Gundam figure appears in a bold red-and-white color scheme inspired by Pizza Hut branding, complete with decals on the body that lean fully into the crossover. It includes the Twin Buster Rifle and shield, and while it does not transform into Neo Bird Mode, it retains the classic proportions and shoulder armor fans expect.

Alongside it is the Epyon, cast in a striking red-and-gold palette with the Pizza Hut logo prominently displayed on its shoulder. The figure comes equipped with a beam sword and an articulated heat rod, maintaining the aggressive aesthetic that made Epyon a fan favorite. Both figures stand just over six inches tall and are constructed from ABS and PVC materials.

Customers can choose either Wing Zero or Epyon when ordering the Gundam Wing 30th Anniversary meal set. The bundle is intentionally massive, featuring two pizzas, three sides, a dessert, three drinks, and one of the exclusive figures. At 459 RMB roughly $64 USD it is clearly designed as a group meal rather than a quick solo order.

The scale of the meal feels appropriate given Gundam Wing’s ensemble cast. The spread seems tailor made for a gathering worthy of Heero Yuy, Duo Maxwell, Trowa Barton, Quatre Raberba Winner, and Chang Wufei five pilots who helped define the series and its lasting appeal.

As with many anime food collaborations, availability is extremely limited. Only 5,000 units of the meal set will be produced, and the promotion is running for just four days, from December 28th through December 31st, 2025. Members of Pizza Hut China’s rewards program receive early access starting on the 28th, with general ordering opening the following day (today).

While Pizza Hut may not be the chain associated with the classic "30 minutes or less," phrase, this collaboration proves it knows how to deliver when it counts. For fans of Gundam Wing, the promotion is a fitting final salute equal parts novelty merchandise and fan service bringing the anime’s 30th anniversary to a close in unmistakably mecha-sized fashion.

