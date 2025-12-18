MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY THE SORCERY OF NYMPH CIRCE Main Trailer Arrives Ahead Of Next Month's Release

We're a little over a month away from the theatrical release of MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe and the official website for the upcoming anime film has shared a new trailer.

The Sorcery of Nymph Circe marks the long-awaited next chapter in the MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY trilogy, arriving four years after the 2021 Japanese theatrical debut. Renowned as one of the franchise's most poignant human dramas, the sequel continues the story of Hathaway Noa, the conflicted leader of the anti-Federation group "MAFTY."

The narrative deepens the complex web between Hathaway, the enigmatic Gigi Andalucia, and Federation Captain Kenneth Sleg. As Kenneth prepares to dismantle MAFTY, Hathaway must navigate his growing attachment to Gigi and his revolutionary duties, setting the stage for a high-stakes space opera where personal emotions collide with the fate of the world.

The official synopsis reads:

The year is U.C.0105, twelve years after Char's Rebellion. "Mafty" has begun resisting the Federation government's tyrannical rule by assassinating its high-ranking officials. Its leader is actually Hathaway Noa, the son of Bright Noa, who fought in the One Year War alongside Amuro Ray.



A girl named Gigi Andalusia, who displays uncanny powers, has reminded Hathaway of a past trauma. Though he is bewildered by her words, he prepares to carry out an air raid on the Adelaide conference, determined to fulfill Mafty's goals and lay his own past to rest. While swayed by her cryptic words, he continues preparing for Mafty’s mission — the attack on the Adelaide Conference. Meanwhile, Kenneth Sleg of the Federation Forces prepares a defense operation for the Adelaide Conference and a plan to eliminate Mafty, when he is approached by Handley Yoxon of the Criminal Police Organization with a secret proposal. As Hathaway and Kenneth pursue their respective goals, Gigi also sets off for Hong Kong to fulfill her own role.

In addition to sharing all-new footage, the main trailer features the film's insert song "ENDROLL," a duet performed by Yohei Kawakami, guitarist and lead vocalist of [Alexandros], which performed the theme song "Senkou" for the first movie, and singer SennaRin.

"It is an honor to chaise the story of Hatahway with my voice across two installments," said Yohei Kawakami in a statement on the website. "In "Senkou," I expressed "impulse." This time, I expressed the "fragility" that remains beyond that. I was deeply inspired by Hiroyuki Sawano-san's music and SennaRin-san's voice. I can hardly wait for the day when we can experience the power of this story in theaters once more."

SheenaRin also commented: "It is a tremendous honor to be involved with the Gundam series, which possesses such a deep history and has been cherished by so many people for so long. I am also very happy to have worked alongside Kawakami-san on "ENDROLL." I sincerely hope you enjoy both the story and the music."

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY The Sorcery of Nymph Circe is directed by Shukou Murase and features a stellar voice cast comprised of Kensho Ono (voicing Hathaway Noa), Reina Ueda (voicing Gigi Andalucia), and Junichi Suwabe (voicing Kenneth Sleg).

The highly anticipated movie will premiere in theaters across Japan on January 30, 2026. It will be shown in a total of 426 theaters nationwide, including 365 regular theaters and 61 IMAX screens. It is also going to be shown in theaters in the United States, but a release date has not yet been announced.

The first movie, MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM HATHAWAY, was released in June 2021 and grossed 2.23 billion yen ($15M) during its run in Japan. Although it did not show in North American theaters, it did stream on Netflix in the United States.