GUNDAM: Legendary's Live-Action Remake Eyes STREET FIGHTER Star Noah Centineo; First Plot Details Revealed

GUNDAM: Legendary's Live-Action Remake Eyes STREET FIGHTER Star Noah Centineo; First Plot Details Revealed

Legendary's live-action Gundam movie has already cast Madame Web star Sydney Sweeney, but the project now appears to have found its male lead in Street Fighter star Noah Centineo. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 22, 2025 11:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Gundam
Source: Nexus Point News (via SFFGazette.com)

A live-action Gundam movie has been a long time coming, and as we first revealed on SFFGazette.com, the Legendary project has taken one step closer to becoming a reality today with the potential addition of Black Adam star Noah Centineo.

Drew Starkey (Queer) is no longer in talks to lead the movie alongside Sydney Sweeney, but Centineo—whose star is very much on the rise—is now said to be in active discussions with the studio. The actor will play Ken Masters in the upcoming Street Fighter reboot, and has been tapped as the lead character in Lionsgate's Rambo prequel.

According to Nexus Point News, "Sources point to the film adapting Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team, a gritty, ground-level story set during the One Year War. The original series follows a squad of Earth Federation soldiers battling Zeon forces in the jungles of Southeast Asia while exploring themes of loyalty, tragedy, and the human cost of war."

"At its heart is a star-crossed romance between a Federation officer and a woman from Zeon, a dynamic the film will mirror, with Sweeney playing a young woman on a mission to avenge her father and Starkey potentially portraying her rival and love interest from the Earth Federation," the site explains.

The trades have since chimed in to confirm that Centineo is in talks to lead Gundam, and we'd bet on him eventually piloting his own giant robot in theaters a few years from now. 

Sweet Tooth's Jim Mickle is attached to write and direct Gundam, though the movie was originally set to be helmed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts when it was first announced in 2021. Mickle's take will be the first time we've seen Gundam adapted in live-action. 

The pioneer of the sci-fi subgenre known as "mecha," revolving around giant fighting robots, Gundam is a long-running multimedia franchise which kicked off with the anime series Mobile Suit Gundam in 1979. Created by Yoshiyuki Tomino, the franchise generates around $1 billion annually.

Legendary, Bandai, and Namco first agreed to co-finance a Gundam movie in 2018 and, earlier this year, shared a brief update on live-action plans for a franchise that's so far encompassed 25 anime series, 34 animated films, and 27 original animated productions.

"We plan to steadily announce details as they become finalized. Mobile Suit Gundam, which began broadcasting in 1979, established the genre of 'real robot anime' that could not be described in terms of simple good and evil, which had been the trend of robot anime up to that point, with realistic depictions of war, detailed scientific examinations, and intricately interwoven human dramas that treated robots as 'weapons' called 'mobile suits,' and caused a huge boom."

During a recent interview with MovieWeb, Sweeney was asked if there's been any movement on Gundam and teased, "There is every single day."

Production on Gundam is expected to begin in Australia next Spring.

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM: IRON-BLOODED ORPHANS Anniversary Short To Screen With Urðr-Hunt Anime Film
Related:

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM: IRON-BLOODED ORPHANS Anniversary Short To Screen With Urðr-Hunt Anime Film
MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM WING Celebrates 30th Anniversary With Special Video, New Manga, And Theatrical Re-Release
Recommended For You:

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM WING Celebrates 30th Anniversary With Special Video, New Manga, And Theatrical Re-Release

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder