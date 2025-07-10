GUNDAM WING 30th Anniversary Panel Set For San Diego Comic-Con With English Cast Reunion

Bandai Namco Filmworks will celebrate Gundam Wing's 30th anniversary at SDCC 2025 with the original English dub cast, new announcements, and exclusive gifts for convention attendees! Here is the details.

News
By GBest - Jul 10, 2025 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Gundam

Gundam Wing is officially turning 30 years old and Bandai Namco Filmworks is bringing the celebrations to this years San Diego Comic-Con International with a special anniversary panel and guest reunion that longtime fans won’t want to miss. Read on for the full details about the panel and what to expect.

Set to take place on Thursday, July 24th at 7:15 p.m. in Room 6BCF, the panel titled "Gundam Showcase – Featuring 30 Years of Gundam Wing" will reunite some of the original English dub cast members for the first time in years:

  • Mark Hildreth (Heero Yuy)
  • Scott McNeil (Duo Maxwell)
  • Brad Swaile (Quatre Raberba Winner)

They’ll be joined by Gundam executive producer Naohiro Ogata, a key figure in the franchise's ongoing evolution.

What to Expect at the Panel

Bandai Namco Filmworks is teasing a major presentation that will offer:

  • Updates on the Gundam Wing 30th Anniversary Project
  • Announcements related to the wider Gundam franchise

While specific details remain under wraps, with the panel having inclusion of original voice cast members strongly hints at possible releases, remasters, or we could possibly see some new Gundam Wing content on the horizon. Which would be a major treat for Gundam fans.

Exhibit Hall Experience

Beyond the panel, Bandai Hobby, the division responsible for Gunpla model kits, will also be present at Comic-Con. You can visit them at booth #3829 with a special Gundam Wing 30th anniversary display. Fans can expect to be able to purchase featured model kits, collector’s displays, and possibly a sneak peek at upcoming releases tied to the celebration.

Music Streaming Launch

In tandem with today’s announcement, Bandai Namco Filmworks has also begun streaming the anime’s iconic theme songs, giving fans a nostalgic soundtrack to revisit ahead of the panel. Give them a listen down below:

First airing in 1995, Mobile Suit Gundam Wing remains one of the most influential entries in the franchise, especially for English-speaking audiences. It was the first Gundam series to air on Cartoon Network’s Toonami, sparking a wave of popularity in North America and introducing an entire generation to mecha anime.

With the 30th anniversary now underway, San Diego Comic-Con promises to be a key milestone event for Gundam Wing fans worldwide. Whether you’re attending in person or tuning in for announcements afterward, expect this panel to deliver on nostalgia and reveal what’s next for this legendary series.

As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more Gundam updates!

