MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM: THE ORIGIN Deluxe Edition Of Best-Selling Manga Releasing This Fall

Ahead of the premiere of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX just around the corner, Kodansha has announced plans to release a Deluxe Edition of the publisher's best-selling Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin series.

Arriving later this year, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin Deluxe Edition will feature "a faux leather debossed cover with larger 7.5”x10” trim size, and quality printing of the interior color and black and white pages that fans have come to know and love from Kodansha’s Deluxe editions."

Written and illustrated by Yoshikazu Yasuhiko, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin is a retelling of the story from the 1979 classic anime television series, Mobile Suit Gundam. Yasuhiko had served as the original character designer on the anime.

The story synopsis reads:

In the world of Mobile Suit Gundam: THE ORIGIN: It is the year Universal Century 0079, in a space colony the Earth Federation is storing and testing a new piloted robot for use in the battle against the Principality of Zeon. The experimental RX-78 Gundam mobile suit is scheduled to be transported to Federation command in Jaburo, deep within the Brazilian jungles. Unfortunately, before the transporter would arrive, the Federation would come under attack from Zeon. With few resources available against the Zeon’s most mobile mechs, Federation forces strike back using their new weapon, the mobile suit Gundam. Caught in the crossfire is a young teen named Amuro Ray. Not willing to see innocent people die like this, Amuro crawls into the cockpit of the closest machine around him. Whether it be a tank, jeep or jet, he was going to use it to help stop this slaughter. And what he happened to slide into was another Gundam. Having never operated a machine like this, what are the chances he can do anything to repel an experienced squad of mech-piloting invaders?

The Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin Deluxe volume 1 will hit stores later this year with a Fall 2025 release window. It will be distributed by Penguin Random House. A preview of the story can be read on the Kodansha website.

The announcement comes as the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime makes its debut this week. The latest installment in the legendary mecha sci-fi Gundam series will debut on Prime Video on Tuesday, April 8th. New episodes will be released weekly with subbed and dubbed versions available the same.

Amate Yuzuriha, a high school girl who lives a peaceful life in a space colony floating in space, meets Nyaan, a war refugee girl, and gets caught up in the illegal mobile suit dueling competition 'Clan Battle.' Using the entry name 'MACHU' Amate pilots a GQuuuuuuX and throws herself into fierce battles every day. At the same time, an unidentified Mobile Suit 'Gundam,' pursued by both the space army and the police, and its pilot, a boy named Shuuji, appears before her. And the world is about to enter a new era.

Fans were able to preview the anime a couple of months ago with the release of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning-, a theatrical re-edit of episodes from the series.