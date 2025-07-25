MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM WING Celebrates 30th Anniversary With Special Video, New Manga, And Theatrical Re-Release

The 30th anniversary celebration of Mobile Suit Gundam Wing was on full display at San Diego Comic-Con with Bandai Namco Filmworks taking center stage to announce a slew of new and exciting projects and releases. Sharing some of the fun for those at home, the studio also shared the special special video and key art celebrating the 30th anniversary.

The Mobile Suit Gundam Wing -Operation 30th- video features a mix of both classic and new footage, and is set to TWO-MIX's iconic music for the original series. The video is directed by Toru Iwasawa, who has served as an action director and animation director on numerous work. It features new mobile suits and characters not seen in the original anime, including the "Cloaked Custom," a newly designed unit draped in a mantle; Adin Lowe, a guardian who takes in the child Heero Yuy—left behind by a former comrade—and teaches him how to survive; and Meilan, the wife of Chang Wufei.

A special 30th anniversary illustration, inspired by the iconic artwork from the original anime broadcast, was also revealed.

The celebration will continue throughout the year with the release of a new manga and the theatrical re-release of Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz -Special Edition-.

Launching in Japan this August, the new manga, titled Mobile Suit Gundam Wing 0.5 Point Half Prevernter-7, is written by Gundam Wing illustrator Sakura Asagi and screenwriter Katsuyuki Sumisawa. The story bridges the gap between Endless Waltz and Frozen Teardrop, with Chapter 1 of the English version is already live on the Gundam Wing 30th Anniversary website for anyone who wants to preview it.

Additionally, Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz is set for a theatrical re-release. The film will release in 4K this fall in the United States. In anticipation of the movie's return,f ans can stream all episodes of the English dub Gundam Wing for free on the Gundam Info YouTube channel.

The original Mobile Suit Gundam Wing premiered in Japan in 1995, before debuting in the United States on Toonami in 2000. Crunchyroll also streams Mobile Suit Gundam Wing and Endless Waltz, describing the series:

The Revolution Has Begun! Mankind has moved into space. Thousands of people live on giant orbiting space colonies called "Sides." However, the Earth Government, which rules the colonies, is unjust and cruel. A group of revolutionaries builds five robotic weapons called Gundams and plans to send them to Earth to begin their fight for independence. Piloted by five young men, these Gundams carry the hopes and dreams of freedom of the colonists with them as they descend to Earth to begin Operation Meteor!

The panel also gave fans a sneak peek at what's next for the entire Gundam franchise, which includes Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway - The Sorcery of Nymph Circe, a comilation film Mobile Suit Gundam Iron-Blooded Orphans – Urdr Hunt, and a major relaunch of Gundam INFO to gundam-official.com.

"Thank you for supporting Gundam for 30 years," Executive Producer Naohiro Ogata concluded. "I'm honored to celebrate this milestone with you."