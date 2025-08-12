ONE PIECE Season 2 Actor Rob Colletti Slams Racist Criticism Of Charithra Chandran As Vivi

Over the weekend, Netflix debuted the first trailer for One Piece Season 2. The teaser trailer gave us a sneak peek at the next chapter of the Straw Hats' swashbuckling adventure, while revealing some of the new characters they'll come to meet along the way.

One of the characters teased in the trailer was Miss Wednesday, also known as Nefertari Vivi. As previously revealed, Miss Wednesday will be portrayed by Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran in the live action adaptation.

While the initial announcement didn't draw much controversy, the reveal of the trailer, which included a few brief glimpses of Chandran in the role, has sparked all sorts of racist criticism. Most of the criticism has been aimed at, you guessed it, the color of Chandran's skin.

In the manga and anime, Vivi is portrayed with light skin, despite hailing from the Arabasta Kingdom, which is heavily influenced by ancient Egypt. Netflix's live-action adaptation, which has been overseen by series creator Eiichiro Oda, leans into the multiracial influence by casting the British Indian actor.

Taking to social media, actor Rob Colletti, who plays "Tin-Plate" Wapol in the upcoming season's Drum Island arc, slammed the racist trolls who have been spreading hateful comments online.

"Charithra was hand-selected by Oda, and he has far more knowledge and understanding of his own characters than anyone else, particularly the hateful, unimaginative creeps who actually have the audacity to get on the internet to throw hate speech towards an actor without even seeing their absolutely amazing performance on the show," Colletti wrote.

"But let's talk facts: "Nefertari" is Egyptian. Where is Egypt? The Middle East," he continued out. "The kingdom of Alabasta draws heavily from Middle Eastern and Southern Asian culture. And you're complaining because the actor chosen to play the role... isn't white?! Do you know how ridiculous you sound?! Representation matters. Casting Charithra isn't "cHaNgiNg ThE cHaRaCtEr!!!" It's actually honoring Oda's intended vision. And that's a lot more important to "protecting One Piece" the way you're crying about than coddling what your *PERCEPTION* of what this character should be."

""But for those of you incapable of looking past your racist and hateful tendencies, Charithra delivers an ASTONISHING performance," Colletti continued. "One that will reverberate in the One Piece fandom forever. She isn't just good in the show, she is EXCEPTIONAL. And even more important than that, Charithra is one of the kindest, most generous human beings I've ever had the honor of knowing and befriending. She embodies EVERYTHING the heroes of One Piece are written to embody, and we are SO LUCKY to have her helping us tell this story."

Colletti's statement from social media can be read in full below.

Rob Colletti (Wapol) message defending Charithra Chandran as Vivi in OnePiece live action pic.twitter.com/mzUZPDFcxR — Pew (@pewpiece) August 11, 2025

Racist backlash is, sadly, nothing new when actors of color are cast in roles once portrayed by light-skinned characters, even when the casting is ethnically accurate. With any luck, more cast members will speak up in support of Chandran and help drown out the racist trolls.

One Piece Season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix in 2026. A third season of the live-action series has already been announced with production beginning later this year.