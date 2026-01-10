HELL'S PARADISE Season 2 Streaming Release Date And Time On Crunchyroll

After a thrilling first season, the Hell's Paradise anime is set to return this weekend with the premiere of its second season.

Crunchyroll will stream the latest season of the supernatural dark fantasy series, confirming that Season 2 will premiere on January 11, 2026. Fans in the United States can catch the season premiere simulcast at 7:15 a.m. PT / 10:15 a.m. ET. Crunchyroll will also stream the series in Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Hell's Paradise is an anime adaptation of the dark fantasy manga Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku by Yuji Kaku. Set in the Edo period of Japan, the story follows Gabimaru the Hallow, who after being captured during an assassination mission is sentenced to be executed. Gabimaru is offered the chance to be pardoned of his crimes, but only if he can find and retrieve the Elixir of Life from Shinsenkyo, a sinister island. Longing for freedom, Gabimaru accepts the challenge.

The first season of Hell's Paradise premiered in April 2023 and ran for 13 episodes. The season can be streamed on Crunchyroll, but below is a quick recap for those who need a refresher.

Season 2 will adapt the "Lord Tensen" and "Horai" arcs of the manga, expanding on the lore and origin of the Lord Tensen. MAPPA again produces the animation with much of the Season 1 staff returning, including director Kaori Makita (Kakegurui Twin). Also returning are Akira Kindaichi (NieR:Automata Ver1.1a) for series composition, Akitsugu Hisagi for character designs, and Yoshiaki Dewa (Call of the Night) for music.

The original Hell's Paradise manga ran on Shonen Jump+ from January 2018 to January 2021 for a total of 13 volumes. An English-language version fo the series, titled Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku, is published by VIZ Media.

While the first season of the anime was praised for its compelling premise and dark and brutal tone, Season 2 is expected to up the action and psychological depth, while adding considerably more world-building to the series.