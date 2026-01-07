LEGO ONE PIECE Leak Reveals Details For Three More Sets Releasing This Year

2026 won't just see the arrival of Season 2 of Netflix's One Piece, but a new line of LEGO sets inspired by the live-action series. Just last month, we heard rumors that six new LEGO One Piece sets would be arriving in 2026.

The leak included the set numbers, prices, and number of pieces for each one, but details were still scarce. Rumors suggested the line would include a Marine ship, a buildable Tony Tony Chopper, and the Drum Island Castle.

While LEGO has not yet confirmed the new One Piece sets, another recent leak from Pure Gaming may reveal the contents for three of the sets. As a quick reminder, the six rumored sets coming in 2026 are:

#75641 - 271 pieces - $30

#75642 - 547 pieces - $60

#75643 - 576 pieces - $70

#75644 - 733 pieces - $80

#75645 - 1,038 pieces - $100

#75646 - 1,705 pieces - $170

According to Pure Gaming, Tony Tony Chopper will be Set #75643, which will include 576 pieces and retail for $69.99.

Set #75644 is "The Giants of Elbaf," the 733-piece set that was previously rumored to cost $80. This latest leak has it priced also at $69.99.

Season 2 of Netflix's One Piece, titled "Into the Grand Line," will adapt the iconic Elbaf arc with recent trailers teasing its giant inhabitants, Dorry and Brogy, who are introduced while the Straw Hats visit the prehistoric island Little Garden.

The final leak is for Set #75646, which is the largest and most expensive with 1,705 pieces and $169.99. This will be "Monkey D. Garp's Ship."

The grandfather of Monkey D. Luffy, Monkey D. Garp is the Vice Admiral of the Marines. His Marine battleship features a dog-shaped figurehead with a bone in its mouth.

Based on these current rumors, the "Monkey D. Garp's Ship" ship will be comparable to "The Going Merry Pirate Ship" from the first wave, which consisted of 1,376 pieces and sold for $139.99.

As it currently stands, it doesn't seem like wave 2 will have a set as massive as The Baratie Floating Restaurant, which boasted a whopping 3,402 pieces and sold for $329.99.

It's worth noting that LEGO has not officially announced a second line of One Piece sets, but with Season 2 right around the corner, we should get confirmation soon. Netflix has confirmed that One Piece Season 2, Into the Grand Line, will officially premiere on March 10, 2026.

One Piece isn't the only major franchise getting new LEGO sets in 2026. As we've been reporting lately, Pokemon will also debut new LEGO sets this year. Nothing officially has been revealed yet, but there are rumors these Pokemon sets will be Smart Play compatible. We've heard no such rumors regarding One Piece, though.