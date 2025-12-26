LEGO ONE PIECE Leak Reveals Six More Sets Coming In 2026

Another wave of LEGO One Piece sets are reportedly set to arrive next year, presumably in conjunction with Season 2 of Netflix's live-action series. According to Brick Tap sources, six new sets inspired by the hit franchise will be released in 2026.

We don't know exactly what all six sets will consist of, but the new line will reportedly feature a Marine ship, the Drum Island Castle, and a buildable Chopper. This seems to confirm speculation that the new wave of LEGO One Piece sets will indeed be inspired by the upcoming second season of the Netflix series, which premieres on March 10, 2026.

This doesn't necessarily mean the sets will release around the same time, though. They could be coming later in 2026.

Details are vague at the moment, but we do have the rumored number of pieces and prices for all six sets, including the unique IDs for each one. Depending on the number of pieces, prices range from $30 for the cheapest set all the way up to $170 for the most expensive one.

The largest set will boast a whopping 1,705 pieces, which is comparable to "The Going Merry Pirate Ship" that consists of 1,376 pieces for $139.99. I'm going to assume this premiere set will be the Marine ship or the Drum Island Castle, as both of these sound like they could be fairly intricate and detailed builds.

Here's what we know so far about the second wave of the LEGO One Piece collection:

#75641 - 271 pieces - $30

#75642 - 547 pieces - $60

#75643 - 576 pieces - $70

#75644 - 733 pieces - $80

#75645 - 1,038 pieces - $100

#75646 - 1,705 pieces - $170

The first wave of LEGO One Piece sets launched in August 2025. It consisted of five sets bringing iconic seasons from the first season to life in brick form, including the Going Merry pirate ship, a Buggy the Clown circus tent, the Windmill Village Hut, and Arlong Park. The largest of the bunch was The Baratie Floating Restaurant, a massive 3,402 piece set inspired by the floating restaurant owned by Red-Leg Zef, which retailed for $329.99.

The rumored second wave doesn't seem to have a set as big as the Baratie, but that doesn't mean that Season 2 of the series won't have equally fun and exciting locations. The new season, titled Into the Grand Line, follows the Straw Hats Pirates "as they sail through the legendary and venturesome stretch of sea" in search of the One Piece. On their journey, they'll visit all-new locations, including Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whisky Peak, and Drum Island. Drum Island is actually where we meet the fan-favorite character Tony Tony Chopper, Dr. Kureha’s reindeer assistant, who will be voiced and performance-captured by Mikaela Hoover. Everything we've seen Into the Grand Line so far seems to suggest the second season will ramp up the excitement and adventure.

“Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line — a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.”

Season 2 of Netflix's live-action One Piece series will premiere in March of next year.

One Piece isn't the only exciting line of LEGO sets reportedly coming in 2026. Another rumor claims that LEGO sets inspired by Netflx's hit animated film KPop Demon Hunters will also release next year.