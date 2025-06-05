LEGO ONE PIECE Sets Fully Revealed; Pre-Orders Available Today Ahead Of August Release

The first wave of the highly anticipated LEGO One Piece collection has been officially revealed. Five new sets inspired by Season 1 of the live-action Netflix series -- an adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s legendary and beloved manga series -- are set to launch on August 1st with pre-orders available right now!

The LEGO One Piece bring iconic scenes from the the first season to life in brick form, allowing fans to build and play with some of the most memorable moments from the Straw Hat Pirates adventures.

”Bringing the Straw Hat Pirates in LEGO brick form to fans worldwide has been a dream assignment”, said Yi-Chien Cheng, Associate Design Lead on LEGO One Piece. “I have always been a big fan of the story of ONE PIECE and it was so exciting to work with the team on building all the details from some of our favourite locations and scenes in the live-action Netflix show in brick form. I cannot wait for fans of both the LEGO Group and ONE PIECE to get their hands on these sets and start charting their own courses into the Grand Line.”

Hey there, Nakama! Are you ready for a grand adventure with the Straw Hats in LEGO bricks? 🏴‍☠️

First up, we've got the. LEGO One Piece The Going Merry Pirate Ship. This 1,376-piece set a recreation of the Straw Hat's iconic ship, complete with a detailed deck and interior with a large, printed sail featuring the Jolly Roger skull.

The LEGO One Piece Battle at Arlong Part set is a recreation of the pivotal battle in the East Blue Saga where Luffy and the Straw Hat crew confront the tyrannical pirate Arlong. This set brings the action to life with a collapsing Arlong Park pagoda.

Buggy the Clown fans will want to take note of the LEGO One Piece Buggy the Clown's Circus. This set includes a buildable tent based ont eh devious clown villain's lair along with three circus contraptions: a water tank, spinning vertical table, and a hanging cage.

The fourt set is the LEGO One Piece WIndmill Village Hut. The 299-piece set is a recreation of the iconic scene in which Monkey D. Luffy sneaks a bite from Shanks' hidden Gum Gum Fruit, gaining his powers.

The fifth set in this inaugural wave is the LEGO One Piece Baratie Floating Restaurant. This massive 3,402-piece set is an absolute monster of a build with intricate details and plenty of easter eggs. It's a build of the floating sea restaurant owned by Red-Leg Zeff and a key setting in the early part of the story.

All sets also include one or more of eight collectable "Wanted" posters featuring some of the series' most notorious pirates.

In addition to these main sets, there are also two new LEGO BrickHeaz based on the One Piece: one for Monkey D. Luffy and another for Buggy the Clown.

Here are the specific product details for all five LEGO One Piece sets:

Pre-orders for each set are available today with a launch date of August 1st, 2025.

While this first wave of sets is based on the first season of the One Piece series, there are rumors that a second wave will be coming in 2026, presumably alongside the premiere of Season 2 of the show. Who's ready for an adorable BrickHeadz of Tony Tony Chopper?