Netflix Teases Exciting ONE PIECE Season 2 News Coming Next Month

One Piece doesn't have a major presence at San Diego Comic-Con this year, but on social media, the official account for the Netflix live-action series teased some exciting news is on the horizon.

The video features star Iñaki Godoy, who plays Monkey D. Luffy in the live-action series, as he causes chaos across the Season 2 set while dressed in a blow-up dinosaur costume. It doesn't really offer much in terms of behind-the-scenes footage or anything of note, but the accompanying tweet does reveal when fans can look forward to more information.

"The wildest news is still to come," Netflix teases. "One Piece Day is on the horizon, Nakama!"

Dino-Iñaki is on the loose! 😆 Things are getting prehistoric in Season 2…and trust us, the wildest news is still to come. 🦖👀 One Piece Day is on the horizon, Nakama! pic.twitter.com/g1Z8POn7OO — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) July 25, 2025

One Piece Day is an annual celebration of Eiichiro Oda's beloved manga, which began its serialization back in 1997. This year's event will take place on August 9-10, 2025, and will feature exhibits, a variety of stage events, merchandise, announcements, and more.

According to the website, the One Piece live-action Netflix series special stage event will be held on August 10th at 9:00 p.m. ET. The event, which will be streamed online for all to watch, will feature the "latest info" on the live-action series and include a special guest appearance.

No one knows what this exciting news will be, but there's hope for a trailer or at least a release date. Although we don't have an exact premiere date, Netflix did reveal at its annual TUDUM event in May that its One Piece series will return with Season 2 sometime in 2026. The announcement was made with a brief teaser video that gave fans a first look at the live-action version of Tony Tony Chopper.

ATTENTION ALL PIRATES! 🏴‍☠️ The doctor is in!



Tony Tony Chopper, voiced by the incredible Mikaela Hoover, made a show-stopping appearance at #TUDUM along with the Straw Hat Crew!



⛵ 🌊 One Piece Season 2 sets sail in 2026. pic.twitter.com/WMHseb8GGj — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) June 1, 2025

It's possible this exciting news could also be related to the future of the series. There have been reports that Netflix has already renewed One Piece for a third season and that production will begin later this year, but so far, no official announcement has been made. Perhaps that will be made official during One Piece Day next month.