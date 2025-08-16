DEMON SLAYER Anime Now Streaming For Free On YouTube Ahead Of INFINITY CASTLE ARC

Tickets for the North American release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc went on sale this week, and while we've still got about a month to go until its arrival, Crunchyroll is giving fans an opportunity to watch the entire anime series for free.

Beginning today, August 16th, the entire Demon Slayer anime series will be streamed for free on the Crunchyroll YouTube channel. The special 24-hour event begins at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET and features a livestream format,w hich will also include real-time live chat.

The stream will feature the episodes and movies in both Japanese with English subtitles. Fans can look forward to all of the major arcs int he story, including Final Selection Arc, First Mission Arc, Asakusa Arc, Tsuzumi Mansion Arc, Natagumo Mountain Arc, Rehabilitation Training Arc, the Mugen Train movie, Entertainment District Arc, Swordsmith Village Arc, Hashira Training Arc. By the end of the stream, fans should be whlefully prepared for the upcoming release of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1, the movie in a trilogy of films that will adapt the final chapters of Koyoharu Gotouge's acclaimed manga.

All episodes will be made available fore free for seven days following the stream's ending, so don't worry if you have to step away for a bit at any time during the event.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1 released in theaters in Japan on July 18th to widespread acclaim. Fans who have seen it have called it some of Ufotable's best work ever, describing it as a "rollercoaster of emotions," while praising the animation quality and infense fight sequences.

The film isn't scheduled to release in the United States in Canada until September 12th; however, it has begun its international rollout this week in Malaysia, Pakistan, Singapore, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

Although the movie officially releases in the U.S. on September 12th, Crunchyroll has partnered with Fandango to host a special early screening event. Limited early screenings will begin in the United States on September 9th at 7:00 p.m. local time with tickets reserved only for Crunchyroll Mega and Ultimate Fan subscribers.

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades – Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Tickets for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1 are now available.