DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE ARC Is Hitting U.S. Theaters Early

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chaper 1 doesn't officially release in the United States until September 12th, but thanks to Crunchyroll and Fandango, you'll have a chance to see it early.

Anime streaming platform Crunchyroll has partnered with American ticketing company Fandango to host early screenings of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chaper 1. Limited early screenings will begin in the United States on September 9th at 7:00 p.m. local time. That's three days sooner than when the film officially releases.

The early screenings will be shown in over 250 theaters across the United States, but tickets will only be available to purchase if you're a Crunchyroll Mega and Ultimate Fan subscriber. Those are the two highest subscription tiers, priced at $11.99/month for Mega and $15.99/month for Ultimate. In addition to the early screening opportunity, being a Crunchyroll subscriber gets you access to the entire Crunchyroll anime library ad-free along with new episodes shortly after they debut in Japan.

Tickets for the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc early subscriber screenings will go on sale through the Fandango rewards site starting on August 15th at 6:00 a.m. PT. Users will first have to verify their subscriber status and will then be able to purchase tickets. The full list of participating theaters can be found here.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chaper 1 is the first release of a planned trilogy of films that adapt the final chapters of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga. The synopsis reads:

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades – Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chaper 1 released in Japan on July 18th to widespread acclaim. Moviegoers described it as a "rollercoast of emotions," while praising the animatoon quality and infense fight sequences. Deemed a "must see," Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc has even been called Ufotable's best work yet.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1 began its international rollout on August 14th. It arrives in the U.S. and Canada on September 12th for all to see, with tickets going on sale on August 15th.