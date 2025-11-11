DEMON SLAYER, DRAGON BALL And Other Anime Games Discounted On PS5 For The Holidays

The PlayStation Store has launched its annual November Savings Sale, offering huge discounts on thousands of PS5 and PS4 games. Included in this sale, which runs until November 22, 2025, are a variety of anime-inspired titles.

CyberConnect's fighting action-adventure game Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles and its sequel are both included.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles PS4 & PS5 is available for just $14.99, 75% off its regular price of $59.99. There's also the Ultimate Edition of the game for $22.49 (75% off its regular price of $89.99). This includes the game, the character pass, four character unlock keys, three in-game costumes, a PSN Avatars set, and 8,000 Slayer Points.

Released in 2019, this game adapts the events of the first season of the anime series along with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie: Mugen Train. The single-player story follows Tanjiro Kamado as he joins the Demon Slayer Corps and faces off against various demons in his quest to return his sister back into a human.

The sequel, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Deluxe Edition, is also on sale for PS4 and PS5. Normally $69.99, you can get it for $48.99 (30% off). Released earlier this year, the sequel continues Tanjiro's quest as the single-player story mode adapts the Entertainment District Arc, the Swordsmith Village Arc, and the Hashira Training Arc from the TV anime.

Based on the Dragon Ball franchise, Arc System Works' 2.5D fighting game Dragon Ball FighterZ - Legendary Edition is available for $27.49 for PS4 and PS5, a massive 75% savings from its regular price of $109.99. The game's story takes place between "Universe 6" and "Future Trunks" saga of Dragon Ball Super and introduces the never-before-scene scenario featuring Android 21, a new character whose creation was supervised by Akira Toriyama. The Legendary Edition includes the game, plus FighterZ Pass 1-3, Android 21 unlock, commentator voice packs 1-4, and additional bonus content.

For the Naruto fans out there, you can save on NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS, the fast-paced action fighting game that recuts and combines the history of Naruto and Sasuke's rivalry into a single game.

The game combines original scenes from the Naruto anime with high-quality battle experiences and covers highlights from the beginning of Naruto's story up to the final battle of the series. There's also a new, original story "where Boruto Uzumaki, the son of 7th Hokage and ninja of the new era, is drawn into a great battle involving the entire ninja world after meeting a girl in a popular online game."

The Ultimate Edition of NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS is available for $37.99, a 60% savings from its regular price of $94.99, on PS4 and PS5.

In addition to full games, the PlayStation Store November Sale also includes discounts on character packs and add-ons. The offers run through November 22 at 2:59 a.m. EST, so be sure to check out the full sale here. Although the November sale ends soon, we can pretty much expect another sale will be live for the week of Black Friday and Cyber Monday