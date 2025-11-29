New SOLO LEVELING Video Game Will Finally Fix the Series’ Most Controversial Ending

Solo Leveling fans are in for a massive surprise. After two seasons of jaw-dropping animation, the franchise is expanding again this time with a brand-new game, Solo Leveling: Karma, that promises to fix the biggest hole in the original story: the infamous 27-Year Monarch War.

While the anime continues to gain traction on Crunchyroll, and the manhwa still draws readers new and old, there’s always been one part of the series that left fans wanting more. After Sung Jinwoo becomes the Shadow Monarch and uses the Cup of Reincarnation to reverse time and save humanity, the narrative skips over a key 27-year stretch where he fights and defeats every other Monarch. These epic battles are only hinted at, never shown.

That’s all about to change.

Unlike most anime games that recycle old content, Solo Leveling: Karma offers something fans have never seen before: an interactive experience of the Monarch War. Players will control Jinwoo during those missing 27 years, facing off against powerful enemies across a massive battlefield of original scenarios and boss fights.

Even better, the game is expected to include custom animated cutscenes that reveal previously untold moments from Jinwoo’s journey possibly even showing new powers or strategies he developed across decades of war. Whether or not fans consider this game "canon," it will be the closest they’ll ever get to witnessing the full story the manhwa skipped.

Although the story of Solo Leveling stands on its own, this upcoming project could elevate it even further. For fans who felt the ending was rushed or too neat, Karma offers a rare second chance to explore what really happened during the time skip and why it mattered.

It also proves that the creators behind the franchise are still listening to fan feedback and finding ways to enrich the world of Solo Leveling. Even if there’s no Solo Leveling Season 3 announced yet, this game is proof that the universe is far from finished.

Should Fans Consider The Game Canon?

Whether or not the events of Karma are considered canon is secondary to the experience itself. The game is shaping up to be a love letter to fans, one that offers deeper storytelling, richer lore, and the emotional payoff of finally seeing Jinwoo’s unseen battles. There’s even speculation that the original author may have input on the project, though that has yet to be confirmed. We will probably find that out as the game comes closer to release.

What are your thoughts on the new game announced? Do you think it will live up to expectations? Let us know if you will be playing it in the comments down below!

Right now, Solo Leveling has 25 anime episodes available to stream on Crunchyroll, split across two seasons. While there’s no word yet on a third season, fans can dive deeper into the story through the original manhwa and soon, through Karma.