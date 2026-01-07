DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE ARC Additional Cheer Screenings Will Take Place In Japan Next Week

The record-breaking theatrical run for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1 may be winding down, but not everyone is ready to say goodbye to the film. It was recently announced that another "Cheer Screening" event for the film will be held in Japan.

10 additional screenings of the blockbuster film will take place in Japan on Monday, January 12th. Details, such as ticket information and participating theaters, can be found on on the anime's website.

Unlike traditional Japanese cinema etiquette, which often demands total silence, the "Cheer Screening" for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc encourages fans to celebrate the movie with high-energy excitement. Fans are encouraged to cheer for their favorite characters and moments during the film. They are also allowed to bring penlights and glow sticks.

Fans in the United States can think of these "Cheer Screenings" as a Japan's version of the recent KPop Demon Hunters Sing-Along that Netflix hosted in theaters last year.

This will be the second "Cheer Screening" held for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1 with the first taking place in later December of last year. No such event has been announced in the United States, and probably won't be at this point.

Instead, we can probably look forward to the film's arrival on streaming services soon. A home release date has not yet been announced but we're approaching the six month mark for its current theatrical run.

It's clear that Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc's box office run is winding down and this additional "Cheer Screening" is probably more for the fans than for the studio. Infinity Castle Arc is already one of the biggest box office hits ever for a Japanese film, earning over $650 million worldwide.

Not only was it one of the biggest theatrical hits in Japanese history, overtaking Spirited Away to become the second-highest grossing film domestically (behind Mugen Train), but it also experienced incredible success in the United States. The movie earned about $70 million during its opening weekend in the U.S., breaking the opening weekend record for an anime movie, which was previously held by 1999's Pokemon: The First Movie. It's currently considered one of the highest-grossing anime films in North America ever.

While Japanese cinemas are clearly not ready to let go of Infinity Castle Arc, these additional screenings should hopefully have little impact over the home release timeline for the film.