FORTNITE And CHAINSAW MAN Collab Leaked: Denji, Power Skins With Potentially More

Fortnite's anime crossover streak shows no signs of slowing, with a prominent leaker claiming a Chainsaw Man collaboration is officially in the works. On January 5th, 2026, SamLeakss who is known for accurately predicting the recent Bleach skins' release posted on X that Epic Games is developing the partnership, sparking massive excitement across the community. Esteemed insider ShiinaBR quickly backed the claim, stating they've heard similar intel previously and that it's "dropping soon."

CHAINSAW MAN x FORTNITE - IN THE WORKS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ScOf4DWmT6 — Sam (@SamLeakss) January 5, 2026

CHAINSAW MAN FORTNITE COLLAB DROPPING SOON



First posted by @SamLeakss, I heard similar information some time ago pic.twitter.com/GGuATnFRTe — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) January 5, 2026

SamLeakss's track record lends weight: They flagged Bleach's arrival this season, which hit the Item Shop shortly after. While no files have surfaced yet indicating early stages the rumor aligns with Fortnite's aggressive anime push, following hits like Naruto, Dragon Ball's Goku and Vegeta, Jujutsu Kaisen's Yuji and Gojo, Attack on Titan's Eren and Levi, One Punch Man, My Hero Academia, and the fresh Bleach bundle.

Speculation centers on which characters from the anime would they add to the game. The top picks would be Denji as the headline skin with chainsaw transformation styles, Makima, Aki Hayakawa, and Power, plus Pochita as a sidekick backbling. The possible emotes could be something like the "Kick Back," song dance with gliders that mimic devil hybrids, and pickaxes chain-based. If it scales to a full event like TMNT or Star Wars, complete with a mini-Battle Pass, themed POIs, NPCs, and quests it could transform the Island and focus of the season into a devil-hunting frenzy.

Fans have been asking for more anime collabs lately, One Piece for example is another franchise that they have been begging for in Fortnite outside of Chainsaw Man. There have also been rumors of a Solo Leveling collab with skins coming this year as well. Epic's Anime Legends Pack proves their in house cel-shaded expertise, blending originals with licensed stars seamlessly works and is effective. A Chainsaw Man drop could precede or tie into Season 2 hype, especially with the post Reze Arc buzz.

Caveats to this news apply: Leaks aren't guarantees, and "in the works" suggests negotiations or concepts, not finalized assets. Timelines vary as Bleach was quick, but others like rumored a Demon Slayer or Solo Leveling collab will linger for longer. Expect a tournament for early unlocks with the collabs as well.

As Fortnite OG Chapter 7 rolls on, this fits Epic's strategy to dominate pop culture crossovers. Chainsaw Man's crazy and chaotic vibe screams battle royale synergy. Keep your V-Bucks ready and stay tuned for more news as it comes.

What are your thoughts on the leak? Do you think they are legit or that it will happen this year? Let us know if you would choose Denji or Power as your skin in Fortnite down in the comments!