Ufotable Confirms WITCH ON THE HOLY NIGHT Release Window With New Footage

Ufotable has shared some new footage from the studio's long-awaited Witch on the Holy Night anime feature, confirming the film will release in theaters sometime this year.

By MattThomas - Feb 21, 2026
During Ufotable's 2026 showcase this weekend, the studio shared new footage from Witch on the Holy Night. While the teaser was brief, it did confirm that the highly anticipated feature film will be released in theaters this year.

Ufotable first announced plans for Witch on the Holy Night back in 2021, but there's been minimal news since then. This weekend's update finally gives us something to look forward to as it's now confirmed that Witch on the Holy Night will hit Japanese theaters in 2026. We're still not sure of its global release though.

Ufotable's Witch on the Holy Night is an adaptation of the 2012 Type-Moon visual novel, Mahōtsukai no Yoru: Witch on the Holy Night, written by Kinoku Nasu. The story-driven game was originally released for Windows in Japan, but an enhanced remastered version with voice acting and updated graphics was later released by Aniplex worldwide for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in 2022. 

A prequel to Type-Moon's TsukihimeWitch on the Holy Night explores the backstory of Shiki Tohno's master Aoko Aozaki through a mostly linear story. Set in the late 1980s, the story involves a high school student who encounters two witches that end up living together in an old mansion. The story description, courtesy of the Nintendo Switch game, reads:

In the mansion on the hill, there lived two witches...

It is the late 1980s—the twilight of an era of beauty and vigor.
A boy moves to the city, barely missing two witches living in modern times.

The boy leads a completely ordinary life.
She carries herself with gallant pride.
The girl lives a sleepy, hidden life.

Each walks a starlit path.
One would never expect their paths to cross.
The story of how these three disparate people came together is soon to be told.

Ufotable has a long history with Type-Moon, but Witch on the Holy Night, but this project is particularly anticipated because of the original visual novel, which is famous for its cinematic presentation.

The latest footage was part of a lengthier highlight reel that showcased Ufotable's upcoming projects for 2026 and beyond. The reel featured God Eater, the Tales of and the Fate series, and even included a look at some of their projects coming further down the line such as the Genshin Impact anime and the next installment in the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie trilogy.

Which of Ufotable's upcoming projects are you most excited for?

