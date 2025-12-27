DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Mod Adds YU-GI-OH! To Hilarious Results

Can Exodia take on a Legendary Super Saiyan?

The latest Dragon Ball FighterZ mod puts that question to the test as the latest addition to the game sees Yami Yugi added to the FighterZ roster. Keep in mind that the mod is only available on the PC version of the game.

To install, you must use the Unverum Mod Manager and Yami Yugi will replace Android 17 on the character selection screen.

A modder named Kongmeng has released the high-quality mod just in time for Christmas and is continuing to release updates and patches for any encountered bugs.

Yugi functions as a background puppet character who primarily controls Dark Magician. However, the Yugi mod has a working deck mechanic that allows him to also set trap cards and spell cards. Yugi can also summon the ultra-powerful Exodia, his ultimate trump card from the anime.

It's time to DUEL! You can now play as Yami Yugi from Yu-Gi-Oh!! in DRAGON BALL FighterZ! Fixed an issue of Berserker Soul soft-locking the game as well as other fixes in the latest hotfix.



If you're playing online, make sure everyone is on the same version of the mod as well! Bro believed in the heart of the cards 💀 The short trailer didn't showcase Yami Yugi's Level 3 Supers so I'll showcase them here. They are very faithful to cards, anime, and manga:



Slifer the Sky Dragon does extra damage the more cards you have in your hand



Slifer the Sky Dragon does extra damage the more cards you have in your hand

Exodia doesn't just defeat the character, he wins the Duel

Despite the fact that Dragon Ball FighterZ was released all the way back in January 26, 2018, official support for the game from Bandai Namco and Arc System Works continues to this day.

Recently at EVO France, it was announced that an official new, playable DLC character was set to be released in Spring 2026, Dragon Ball Daima's SS4 Goku.

In other Dragon Ball news, a big announcement is being teased for January- more specifically, THREE big announcements.

Two of the reveals are said to be video game-related, while the last one is a mystery. Based on the confirmed special guests, speculation is high that the third announcement will be anime-related.

The Dragon Ball Community has been speculating that the reveal could be the announcement of a new Dragon Ball movie, the continuation of the Dragon Ball Super TV anime, or a second season of Dragon Ball Daima.

Stay tuned to AnimeMojo as we'll have an update when the special event occurs in Japan on January 26th.