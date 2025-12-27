DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Mod Adds YU-GI-OH! To Hilarious Results

Yami Yugi joins Dragon Ball FighterZ! This viral PC mod by Kongmeng features Dark Magician, deck mechanics, and an Exodia finisher.

By MarkJulian - Dec 27, 2025 12:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Dragon Ball Z

Can Exodia take on a Legendary Super Saiyan?

The latest Dragon Ball FighterZ mod puts that question to the test as the latest addition to the game sees Yami Yugi added to the FighterZ roster. Keep in mind that the mod is only available on the PC version of the game.

To install, you must use the Unverum Mod Manager and Yami Yugi will replace Android 17 on the character selection screen.

A modder named Kongmeng has released the high-quality mod just in time for Christmas and is continuing to release updates and patches for any encountered bugs.

Yugi functions as a background puppet character who primarily controls Dark Magician. However, the Yugi mod has a working deck mechanic that allows him to also set trap cards and spell cards.  Yugi can also summon the ultra-powerful Exodia, his ultimate trump card from the anime.

Yu-gi-Oh in Dragon Ball FighterZ

Despite the fact that Dragon Ball FighterZ was released all the way back in January 26, 2018, official support for the game from Bandai Namco and Arc System Works continues to this day.

Recently at  EVO France, it was announced that an official new, playable DLC character was set to be released in Spring 2026, Dragon Ball Daima's SS4 Goku.

In other Dragon Ball news, a big announcement is being teased for January- more specifically, THREE big announcements. 

Two of the reveals are said to be video game-related, while the last one is a mystery.  Based on the confirmed special guests, speculation is high that the third announcement will be anime-related.  

The Dragon Ball Community has been speculating that the reveal could be the announcement of a new Dragon Ball movie, the continuation of the Dragon Ball Super TV anime, or a second season of Dragon Ball Daima.

Stay tuned to AnimeMojo as we'll have an update when the special event occurs in Japan on  January 26th. 

