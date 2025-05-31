DRAGON BALL Reveals Akira Toriyama's 36-Year-Old Original Saiyan Concept Art Used For DBZ

The official Dragon Ball site posted this week 36-year-old concept art from the late Akira Toriyama depicting the series creator's original designs for Saiyans. Unfortunately, the post was only up for 24 hours, as is tradition for the Toriyama Archives series, but those lucky enough to see them were treated to an amazing piece of Dragon Ball history.

If you're reading this, you probably need no introduction to Saiyans. But as a quick refresher, they are a warrior race from another planet with incredible strength and fighting instincts, as well as the ability to grow stronger after recovering from near-fatal injuries. Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Trunks, and Goten are some of the main Saiyans in Dragon Ball Z.

This week's post, which unfortunately has been deleted from the official website, features Toriyama's original concept art for Saiyans. The designs were created for the episode of the Dragon Ball Z anime titled "Goku's Ancestors," which was released all the way back in 1989. After 36 years, the concept art was unarchived for 24 hours, but you can still check it out below.

As you can see, the original designs for the Saiyans depicted them as more primitive, almost like cavemen. It's a big difference from the militaristic sci-fi design we see them with in Dragon Ball Z.

"The anime depicts the Saiyans as a powerful, primitive race that loves warfare, with their designs based on Toriyama's character concept art," the site's caption read.

"Goku's Ancestors" originally aired in September 1989. While not the most memorable episode, it does provide some meaningful backstory as it delves into the history of the Saiyans. In the episode, King Kai recounts the origins of the Saiyans to Goku, detailing the civil war that took place on Planet Vegeta.

As King Kai explains, the Saiyans were in a civil war with the Tuffles over control of their home world. While the Tuffles may have been the more technologically advanced race, they are ultimately defeated and wiped out by the Saiyans, who grew tired of living more primitive lives compared to the Tuffles.

"Goku's Ancestors" provides some meaningful insight into the history of the Saiyans and helps lay the groundwork for the Saiyan Saga in Dragon Ball Z.

Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama unfortunately passed away in March 2024 due to an acute subdural hematoma, but he remains remembered today as one of the most influential artists and creators in manga/anime history.