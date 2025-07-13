DRAGON BALL SUPER Manga Will Not Continue In 2025, But There's Still Hope For Fans

The Dragon Ball Super manga, which has been on hiatus since Akira Toriyama's death in March of last year, will not return in 2025. Although an official statement has not been made, V-Jump editor Victory Uchida has seemingly confirmed the manga will receive no new chapters this year. However, hope is not completely lost as the he urged fans to continue being patient.

Social media user Louis M posted a photo of himself with Uchida alongside the disappointing news.

"I ran into Victory Uchida and was able to talk with him for a few minutes," Louis M wrote. "He confirmed to me multiple times and very clearly that the DBS manga will not return in 2025 and that he asks fans to be patient."

Dragon Ball Super has pretty much been on hiatus series creator Akira Toriyama passed away in March of last year. A one-shot chapter published in February of this year gave fans hope that the manga would return, and although Toyotarou has expressed interest in continuing the story, nothing official has been announced.

Speaking at Japan Expo earlier this month, former Dragon Ball editor Kazuhiko Torishima explained that the decision to continue Dragon Ball Super is not entirely up to Toyotarou, but rather the companies that hold the intellectual property rights to it: Shueisha, Toei Animation, and the company handling Toriyama's estate.

Volume 24, released in April 2025, hinted that the series isn’t over just yet; but, for now, Dragon Ball Super is still on pause with no plans for new regular chapters or arcs.

While it may be a while before Dragon Ball Super returns, fans can still look forward to more from Toyotarou in the coming months. Alongside new illustrations inspired by Dragon Ball and other Toriyama works, he’s also set to publish an original one-shot story in V-Jump magazine. Just last week, a 45-page rough draft of the project, titled Lost Samurai, was shared on the V-Jump website where it's currently available to all fans.

The Dragon Ball Super manga is a continuation of the Dragon Ball story following the events of Dragon Ball Z. The story was written by Akira Toriyama with illustrations by Toyotarou. It first premiered on June 20, 2015, just a few weeks before the Dragon Ball Super anime from Toei Animation, which quickly outpaced the manga. The anime has been on hiatus since Episode 131 released in March 2018.

Dragon Ball Super is published in V-Jump magazine, with the English language editions available through Manga Plus, Shonen Jump App, and Viz Media's official website.