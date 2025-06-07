DRAGON BALL SUPER Manga Writer And Akira Toriya Successor Toyotarou Possibly Working On Original Manga

There’s been intense debate in the Dragon Ball community over how a recent announcement about Toyotarou’s upcoming manga project is being translated.

News
By MarkJulian - Jun 07, 2025 05:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Dragon Ball Super

The Dragon Ball fandom is currently divided over conflicting translations of a recent announcement about Toyotarou’s next manga project. Disagreements center on whether the wording hints at an entirely new series or something connected to existing Dragon Ball lore, fueling widespread debate and uncertainty among fans.

The controversy stems from Japan Expo Paris, which is Europe's largest festival dedicated to Japanese culture. It's a massive, annual event that transforms the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre into a vibrant celebration of all things Japan.

Dragon Ball Super mangaka Toyotarou has a panel at the event, and the description for his panel reads: 

If true, this development suggests that the chances of Dragon Ball Super continuing as a manga are virtually nonexistent.

The fact that Toyotarou, personally chosen by Akira Toriyama to illustrate and expand his Dragon Ball Super scripts, may not be leading the franchise's future following Toriyama’s passing strongly implies a breakdown in consensus among the key rights holders

Akio Iyoki, the former head of Shuiesha (Dragon Ball's publisher) Dragon Ball Room and the late-Toriyama's official spokesperson, is reportedly challenging Shuiesha for control of the franchise. Iyoki's newly formed Capsule Capsule Corporation, holds the IP's video game and anime license while Shuiesha owns the rights to the manga, per Kanzenshuu.

Toriyama was a notorious recluse and seldom left his house, leaving all business matters to Iyoki. It's anyone's guess as to what contracts he may have had Toriyama sign concerning how the rights to the IP should be managed, following his demise.

The translation also hints that, for now, Toyotarou is stepping away to pursue other projects while legal matters surrounding the franchise unfold.

That said, there’s still room for optimism.

A second translation of the announcement has surfaced, offering a slightly different interpretation of Toyotarou’s upcoming appearance at Japan Expo Paris, raising the possibility that the initial reading may have been inaccurate.

Is Toyotarou heading to Japan Expo Paris to unveil a “new original manga” or simply to discuss a “new creative challenge”?

If it’s the latter, it might just refer to the difficulties of continuing Dragon Ball Super without Toriyama’s direct input.

Either way, major news is likely on the horizon next month.

