Will A New DRAGON BALL SUPER Chapter Be Included In Tomorrow's New Issue Of V-Jump Magazine?

V Jump is a monthly shōnen manga magazine from Japan, published by Shueisha as part of its broader Jump lineup. Unlike the more general manga focus of Weekly Shōnen Jump, V Jump zeroes in on content tied to video games, featuring game-related manga, industry news, and promotional tie-ins with popular franchises.

Notably, it's also the current home of Dragon Ball Super. After the original Dragon Ball manga concluded its long run in Weekly Shōnen Jump, creator Akira Toriyama chose V Jump for the continuation. The less grueling publication schedule appealed to him, offering a break from WSJ's demanding pace.

Additionally, since Dragon Ball had remained alive in the gaming world long after its manga and anime ended, V Jump was a fitting home, bridging the gap between manga storytelling and the franchise’s thriving video game legacy.

Tomorrow, (which will be May 21st in Japan), a new issue of V-Jump magazine will be released, and fans are anxious to learn if it will contain a new chapter of Dragon Ball Super.

The manga's last chapter, #104 "The Birth of Saiyaman X" (サイヤマンXの誕生！, Saiyaman Ekkusu no Tanjō!), was released back in February. Since then, the manga has been on hiatus.

Following the passing of Akira Toriyama, it appears that Shuiesha, Toei, and his artistic successor, Toyotaro, have reached the end of the material that Toriyama directly contributed to. With no remaining outlines or drafts from the legendary creator, any continuation of the Dragon Ball Super manga from this point forward would presumably be developed without his input, marking a significant new chapter for the franchise.

Reportedly, tomorrow's issue of V-Jump magazine WILL NOT contain a new chapter of the Dragon Ball Super manga.

Instead of a new chapter, the upcoming issue of V Jump will feature a special illustration by Toyotarou to commemorate the 10th Anniversary of Dragon Ball Super. The manga first debuted in the magazine back in June 2015, and while many fans were hoping for a fresh installment, the celebratory artwork offers a nostalgic nod to the series’ legacy.

That said, anticipation remains high, with many readers hoping the June issue (the actual 10th Anniversary of the manga) might still include an unexpected reveal.

Last year, Toyotarou hinted at a future filled with “lots of exciting battles” for the DBS manga. However, the series has remained stalled at the conclusion of the Super Hero Saga, leaving fans eager for new developments. With no recent payoff to that promise, speculation continues to grow that something new is quietly being prepared behind the scenes.

Be sure to keep an eye on Anime Mojo for updates—we’ll share any new information that emerges about the return of Dragon Ball Super in tomorrow’s issue of V Jump.