VINLAND SAGA Manga Is Ending After Nearly 20 Years Of Publication

Makoto Yukimura, the creator of Vinland Saga, has officially confirmed that the long-running historical manga will conclude with Chapter 220, set to release in the September issue of Kodansha’s Afternoon magazine on July 25, 2025. The manga will skip the August issue, which hits shelves on June 25, meaning there will be no new chapter before the final installment.

Originally debuting in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2005, Vinland Saga was later moved to Afternoon the same year. The series has since captivated readers for nearly two decades with its intense character-driven storytelling, grounded Viking warfare, and deeply philosophical themes.

Yukimura began illustrating the fourth and final arc in November 2019, signaling the beginning of the end for Thorfinn’s saga. Now, after almost five years of building toward closure, Yukimura is bringing the story to a conclusion that fans have waited years to witness.

The manga’s 28th volume was released by Kodansha in June 2024. As of now, Vinland Saga boasts over 7 million copies in circulation, cementing its status as one of the most influential seinen titles of the 21st century.

Kodansha USA Publishing is currently releasing the series in English, both in digital formats and in physical omnibus editions. The most recent, Volume 14 (containing Volumes 27 and 28), was published on May 27, 2025.

The publisher’s official synopsis describes the story:

"Thorfinn is son to one of the Vikings' greatest warriors, but when his father is killed in battle by the mercenary leader Askeladd, he swears to have his revenge. Thorfinn joins Askeladd's band in order to challenge him to a duel, and ends up caught in the middle of a war for the crown of England. From the creator of the classic Planetes manga comes this epic, highly-anticipated tale."

Anime Adaptation and Global Streaming

Vinland Saga received a 24-episode anime adaptation that first aired in July 2019, streamed via Amazon Prime Video in Japan and internationally. The show expanded its reach in 2022 when Netflix and HIDIVE began offering the first season.

The highly acclaimed second season premiered in January 2023. It is currently streaming worldwide via Netflix (excluding China) and Crunchyroll (excluding Asia). Crunchyroll also offers multiple dubbed versions, including English, Spanish, Portuguese, German, and French.

In addition to its anime success, Vinland Saga recently inspired two stage play adaptations, which ran in Tokyo in April 2024, showcasing the series’ cultural impact beyond traditional manga and anime.

A Monumental Conclusion

With the manga now officially ending on July 25, fans are preparing to say goodbye to one of the most critically acclaimed Viking epics in manga history. Yukimura’s heartfelt storytelling, vivid historical immersion, and introspective character arcs have defined Vinland Saga as a landmark in the medium.

Whether you’ve followed Thorfinn from the beginning or plan to experience the series now that it’s complete, Vinland Saga stands as a monumental tale of war, revenge, peace, and redemption.

