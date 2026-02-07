MISTRESS KANAN IS DEVILISHLY EASY Manga Takes Short Break, Returns Later This Month

Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine delivered a quick update for fans of one of its most charming rom-coms. In the 10th issue released Wednesday, the magazine announced that nonco's Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy (Kanan-sama wa Akumade Choroi) will take a brief hiatus and return in the 12th issue on February 18th. The break comes at a busy time for the series, with the manga approaching key milestones and its first anime adaptation just around the corner.

The story follows Kanan, a female demon who sneaks into a human high school with one mission: devour some tasty souls. She zeroes in on Kyogi Yoji, a seemingly ordinary teen boy, planning to make him her next meal. Things go hilariously off-script when her seduction attempt backfires spectacularly, landing her in an actual relationship with him instead. Kanan, who has zero experience with genuine affection, stumbles through romance with wide-eyed innocence, causing chaos at every turn. From awkward first dates to everyday couple moments, the series blends supernatural comedy, heartfelt character growth, and sweet misunderstandings that keep readers hooked.

Seven Seas Entertainment handles the English release, describing it as a fresh spin on demon-girl rom-coms. The publisher's synopsis captures the tone perfectly: an overly confident demon learns what real love feels like while trying not to blow her cover. The manga launched in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in June 2022 and has built a loyal following for its lighthearted humor, endearing leads, and consistent charm. Kodansha published the 12th compiled volume on January 16th, 2026. Seven Seas will release a volume 1-2 omnibus in English on July 14th, 2026, giving new readers an easy entry point.

The brief pause has sparked mild concern online, but the quick return date has kept most fans relaxed. Most readers noted the series' steady pacing and expressed hope the break is simply for quality control rather than health or burnout issues that have affected other titles. Nonco has maintained a reliable schedule since launch, so this short hiatus aligns with occasional magazine breaks rather than a longer shutdown.

Adding to the excitement, Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy is getting a television anime adaptation set to premiere April 4th, 2026, on Tokyo MX and BS11 at 25:00 JST (effectively April 5 at 1:00 a.m. JST). The anime announcement came last year, and while staff, cast, and key visuals remain under wraps, the timing positions it perfectly in the spring season. The series' comedic tone and relatable romance should translate well to animation, especially given the success of similar demon-girl stories like The Demon Girl Next Door or The Helpful Fox Senko-san.

The break also gives fans a chance to catch up before the anime hits. With volume 12 fresh on shelves and the omnibus on the horizon, there's plenty of material to revisit. The story's appeal lies in its balance of slapstick and sincerity: Kanan's over-the-top demonic confidence clashes beautifully with her growing vulnerability, while Kyogi's laid-back reactions ground the absurdity in genuine warmth.

As February 18th approaches, readers can look forward to new chapters picking up right where they left off. Whether Kanan finally masters human dating or causes more school-wide pandemonium remains to be seen, but the series' track record suggests more laughs and heartwarming moments ahead. Stay tuned for any additional updates on the manga or anime cast reveals in the coming weeks. With spring just around the corner, Mistress Kanan's devilish charm is poised to reach even more fans.