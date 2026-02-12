Seven Seas Licenses SLEEPING IDIOT / NEMURUBAKA Manga By HEAVENLY DELUSION Creator Masakazu Ishiguro

Seven Seas Entertainment continues to expand its catalog of acclaimed Japanese manga with a new acquisition that blends quiet introspection with warm humor. On February 12th, 2026, the publisher announced it has licensed Sleeping Idiot (Nemurubaka in Japanese) by Masakazu Ishiguro, the acclaimed creator of Heavenly Delusion. The series will debut in English in November 2026 as a complete single-volume edition priced at $16.99 USA / $21.99 CAN, available in a large-trim paperback under the Seven Seas GL imprint, which focuses on Girls’ Love and yuri titles. An ebook version will launch simultaneously on digital platforms.

Sleeping Idiot follows two college roommates struggling to make ends meet while navigating their uncertain futures. Yumi, a laid-back bookstore employee with no clear direction, quietly observes her talented upperclassman Ruka, a musician chasing her dreams with determination. As Yumi watches Ruka pour everything into her passion, she begins to question what it truly means to have dreams and whether she might find her own along the way. The story unfolds as a gentle, slice-of-life exploration of friendship, self-discovery, and the small moments that shape young adulthood.

The manga originally ran as a complete series in Japan and has gained renewed attention thanks to its live-action film adaptation, Nemurubaka: Hypnic Jerks!, which brought the characters to theaters and introduced the story to a broader audience. Seven Seas’ English edition will feature new artwork and previously unreleased bonus stories, making it a definitive version for international readers.

Ishiguro’s signature style that is marked by subtle character work, understated humor, and emotional depth shines through in Sleeping Idiot. Fans of Heavenly Delusion will recognize his ability to blend everyday realism with poignant themes, though this series trades dystopian mystery for a more grounded, relatable coming-of-age tale. The focus on two women supporting each other through uncertainty fits perfectly with the Seven Seas GL label.

Seven Seas Entertainment, established in 2004, has built a reputation for bringing high-quality Japanese manga, light novels, danmei, webtoons, and original works to English audiences. Distributed worldwide by Penguin Random House Publisher Services, the publisher also produces audiobooks and youth literature. Recent licenses include a wide range of genres, from action-packed fantasy to intimate character studies, and Sleeping Idiot adds another introspective gem to their lineup.

For readers already familiar with Ishiguro’s work through Heavenly Delusion (also licensed by Seven Seas), Sleeping Idiot offers a softer, more personal side of his storytelling. The complete single-volume format makes it an accessible entry point, ideal for both longtime fans and newcomers looking for a thoughtful, low-stakes read.

Pre-orders for the November 2026 release are expected to open soon through major retailers and Seven Seas’ official channels. Digital platforms will offer the ebook alongside the physical edition. With its blend of quiet charm, relatable struggles, and Ishiguro’s distinctive art, Sleeping Idiot is poised to resonate with fans of slice-of-life manga and yuri stories alike.

Seven Seas continues to deliver meaningful additions to the English manga market, and Sleeping Idiot stands as a highlight of their upcoming slate. Whether you’re drawn to the live-action film connection or Ishiguro’s reputation, this complete edition promises a heartfelt, beautifully presented journey. Keep an eye out for cover reveals, sample pages, and more details as the release date approaches.