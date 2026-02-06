BLUE EXORCIST Manga Is Entering A 4 Month Hiatus Status As Creator Prepares For Final Chapter

After more than 17 years of serialization, Blue Exorcist is taking a deliberate step toward its conclusion. Creator Kazue Kato announced on her X account Wednesday that the manga will enter a four-month hiatus beginning with the April 2026 issue of Shueisha's Jump SQ. magazine, which is on sale March 4th. The series will return in the August issue in July, giving Kato time to adjust her work environment, prepare upcoming compiled volumes, and ready the story for its final chapter. Check out her post below:

This isn't the first break for Blue Exorcist. The series, which launched in Jump SQ. in 2009, previously paused in July 2021 before resuming in May 2022 after a slight delay. That earlier hiatus allowed Kato to work on a side project adapting Fuyumi Ono's horror novel. Now, with over 25 million copies in circulation worldwide, the manga stands as one of Jump SQ.'s flagship titles, blending supernatural action, family drama, and exorcist battles in a way that has resonated with readers for nearly two decades.

Blue Exorcist follows Rin Okumura, raised by the renowned exorcist Father Fujimoto, who discovers his true heritage as the son of Satan. Determined to defy his demonic bloodline, Rin enrolls in True Cross Academy to become an exorcist himself while hiding his infernal powers. The story explores themes of identity, brotherhood, and redemption, particularly through Rin's tense relationship with his twin brother Yukio, a prodigy exorcist with his own burdens.

The series has built a loyal following thanks to its character-driven narrative and intense action sequences. Kato's art style, full of dynamic demon designs and emotional close-ups, has only grown more refined over time. Recent arcs, like the ongoing Of One Cloth Arc, have ramped up the stakes, setting the stage for what many interpret as the beginning of the endgame.

Adaptations have kept the franchise alive during manga breaks. The original 2011 anime ran 25 episodes, followed by an OVA and a 2012 movie. The Kyoto Saga aired in 2017, and more recently, the Shimane Illuminati Saga premiered in January 2024, with its sequel, Beyond the Snow Saga (including the Blue Night cour), running from October 2024 into 2025. Crunchyroll handled simulcasts and dubs, while Toonami brought episodes to U.S. television audiences in 2025. These anime runs have introduced new fans to Rin, Yukio, and the exorcist world, boosting interest in the source material.

Viz Media continues publishing the English version, with volumes steadily releasing and describing the high-stakes premise: Rin must battle demons, conceal his heritage, and wield his father's sword without losing control. The manga's enduring popularity speaks to its appeal, from shonen action fans to those drawn to its deeper exploration of familial conflict and moral ambiguity.

As Blue Exorcist heads into what could be its climactic phase, this hiatus feels like a thoughtful pause rather than an abrupt stop. Kato's track record suggests she'll return with chapters that deliver on the buildup. Fans will have to wait until July for new pages, but in the meantime, the anime adaptations and existing volumes offer plenty to revisit. Whether the "final chapter" means the end of the current arc or the entire series remains to be seen, but the journey toward closure is officially underway. Stay tuned to Jump SQ. and Kato's updates for any further details on what comes next for Rin and the fight against Satan.

