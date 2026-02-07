MY UNIQUE SKILL MAKES ME OP EVEN AT LEVEL 1 Manga Goes On Hiatus Due To Artist Health Concerns

Kodansha delivered tough news for fans of one of the more unique takes on the isekai formula. On Monday, the official X account for Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine revealed that Mawata's manga adaptation of My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 (Level 1 dakedo Unique Skill de Saikyō desu) is entering an indefinite hiatus due to the artist's health issues. No specific return date was given, with Kodansha stating they will announce resumption plans later. Here is the announcement:

The series, which Mawata has illustrated since its debut on Kodansha's Suiyōbi no Sirius digital platform in May 2018, adapts the light novel by Nazuna Miki with illustrations by Subachi. It follows Ryota Sato, an ordinary guy isekai'd into a monster-dropping world where adventurers grind for loot. Unlike typical protagonists who start overpowered, Ryota begins at Level 1 with rock-bottom stats across the board. His saving grace is an S-rank "Drop" skill that guarantees rare, high-quality, and abundant item drops from defeated monsters. This unique ability lets him farm valuable resources, trade them for power-ups, and slowly build strength in a system where level caps normally dictate potential. The story blends dungeon crawling, party-building, and slice-of-life moments as Ryota teams up with characters like the energetic adventurer Emily Brown.

What sets the series apart in the crowded isekai genre is its focus on clever resource management over raw combat prowess. Ryota's drop skill turns him into a walking economy, enabling him to buy stat-boosting items from a special dungeon called Nihonium that only yields results for high-rank droppers. It's a satisfying power fantasy built on smart play rather than instant godhood, and Mawata's clean, expressive art has helped bring the light-hearted tone to life across 17 volumes.

Kodansha USA licenses both the light novels (completed in nine volumes from 2017 to 2023) and the manga, with English releases helping grow its international fanbase. The novels originally ran on Shōsetsuka ni Narō from February 2017 before Kodansha picked them up. The franchise got its anime adaptation in July 2023, a 12-episode series streamed by Crunchyroll that captured the drop-farming loop and Ryota's wholesome interactions with his growing found family.

Fan reactions on X and Reddit have been supportive, with many wishing Mawata a speedy recovery. Health-related hiatuses are unfortunately common in the industry, where tight deadlines and intense workloads take a toll. Similar breaks have affected many popular series, often leading to stronger returns once the creator recovers.

For now, readers can catch up on the manga through K Manga or Kodansha's platforms, or revisit the anime for a full adaptation of the early story. The light novels offer the complete tale if anyone wants to see where Ryota's journey ultimately leads. While the hiatus is indefinite, the announcement's tone suggests it's a temporary pause rather than cancellation, preserving hope for new chapters down the line.

In a genre full of over-the-top power fantasies, My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 stands out for its grounded approach to progression. Ryota earns his strength through persistence and clever use of his one broken skill, making his victories feel earned. As the community waits for Mawata's return, the series' existing volumes and anime provide plenty to enjoy. We wish a healthy recovery for Mawata and many more drops in the future.