Crunchyroll Manga Adds 30 New Titles From J-Novel Club To Its App Library

Crunchyroll continues to bolster its manga and reading offerings with a major addition from one of the leading English publishers of Japanese light novels. On February 9th, 2026, the company announced that 30 new titles licensed by J-Novel Club are now available on the Crunchyroll Manga app, significantly growing its library of isekai, fantasy, and slice-of-life stories for readers to enjoy.

The newly added series include a mix of popular light novel adaptations and original manga, many of which have built dedicated followings in the English-speaking community:

A Cave King’s Road to Paradise: Climbing to the Top with My Almighty Mining Skills!

A Late-Start Tamer's Laid-Back Life

Butareba -The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig-

D-Genesis: Three Years After the Dungeons Appeared

Death's Daughter and the Ebony Blade

Demon Lord, Retry!

Demon Lord, Retry! R

Duchess in the Attic

Forget Being the Villainess, I Want to be an Adventurer!

From Villainess to Healer: I Know the Cheat to Change My Fate

Goodbye, Overtime! This Reincarnated Villainess Is Living for Her New Big Brother

I Love Yuri and I Got Bodyswapped with a Fujoshi!

I'm Capped at Level 1?! Thus Begins My Journey to Become the World's Strongest Badass!

Karate Master Isekai

La Ragazza: Living with Francesca

Lady Rose Just Wants to Be a Commoner

Monster and Parent

My Quiet Blacksmith Life in Another World

Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon

Only I Know That This World Is a Game

Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter

Rebuild World

Sometimes Even Reality Is a Lie!

The Coppersmith's Bride

The Invincible Little Lady

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World

This Art Club Has a Problem!

Thompson

To Another World… with Land Mines!

Young Lady Albert Is Courting Disaster!

These titles span classic isekai tropes with their reincarnated protagonists with overpowered skills, villainess redemption arcs, and laid-back fantasy lives, going all over to more unique premises like bodyswapped fujoshi comedy and a reincarnated exorcist navigating a new world. Many originate from J-Novel Club's prolific light novel catalog, which has helped popularize English translations of Japanese web novels.

The Crunchyroll Manga app launched on iOS and Android in the United States and Canada on October 9th, 2025, with a browser version following on October 15th. Unlike the main Crunchyroll anime streaming service, it operates as a standalone, ad-free platform powered by Link-U Group, the Japanese media company behind Comikey, Compass, Studio Moon6, and Romanz. Partner publishers include AlphaPolis, Compass, Square Enix, Viz Media, Yen Press, Shueisha, J-Novel Club, and ThirdlineNEXT.

Access to manga and light-novels is tiered for existing Crunchyroll subscribers:

Ultimate Fan tier (US$15.99/month) includes Crunchyroll Manga at no extra cost.

Fan tier users can add manga access for an additional US$4.00 (totaling US$11.99) or CA$5.50 (totaling CA$15.49).

Mega Fan tier users pay an extra US$3.50 (totaling US$15.49) or CA$5.00 (totaling CA$17.49).

Features include mobile, tablet, and browser compatibility; offline chapter downloads; light and dark mode; full-page spreads; and personalized reading lists with recommendations.

This announcement marks a revival of Crunchyroll's manga ambitions after the original Crunchyroll Manga service ended in December 2023. That earlier platform, launched in October 2013, focused on simulpub titles from Kodansha USA Publishing in over 170 countries. It faced challenges, including the removal of 14 simulpub titles in February 2018, 10 catalog titles in March 2018, and further withdrawals by Kodansha in January 2023 due to changes in simulpub distribution.

The new app takes a different approach, emphasizing a curated selection of licensed series with offline support and no ads. The addition of 30 J-Novel Club titles strengthens its light novel adaptation focus, appealing to fans of genre staples like villainess stories, overpowered protagonists, and cozy fantasy.

Crunchyroll's manga push aligns with the growing demand for digital reading options, especially as light novels continue to dominate isekai and fantasy markets. With offline downloads and personalized recommendations, the app aims to provide a seamless experience for readers who want to catch up on series between anime episodes or discover new favorites.

For subscribers already invested in Crunchyroll's ecosystem, the expanded library offers added value without needing a separate subscription in most cases. Non-subscribers can explore the service through tiered add-ons, making it accessible while encouraging upgrades.

This update positions Crunchyroll Manga as a competitive player in the English digital manga space, bridging anime and manga consumption under one brand. Fans of J-Novel Club series now have another convenient way to read legally, and the app's growing catalog suggests more additions are on the horizon. Check the Crunchyroll Manga app for the full list and start reading today.

