WELCOME TO DEMON SCHOOL! IRUMA-KUN Spinoff IRUMAFIA EDITION Is Getting An Anime Next Year

The Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun universe is expanding in a bold new direction. NHK revealed that the spinoff manga Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: IruMafia Edition (Mairimashita! Iruma-kun if Episode of Mafia) by hiroja will receive its own television anime adaptation, set to premiere in January 2027. While NHK didn't specify the exact channel whether on General, Educational, or another one. The announcement also includes a striking teaser visual that hints at the alternate timeline's gritty, mob-inspired tone. Check it out down below:

This announcement marks another layer to the franchise's growing ecosystem. Osamu Nishi's original manga, serialized in Akita Shoten's Weekly Shōnen Champion since March 2017, follows Iruma Suzuki, a kind-hearted human boy sold to a demon by his deadbeat parents and adopted by the powerful Sullivan. Enrolled in Babyls Demon School, Iruma navigates demonic high school life while hiding his human origins, all with his signature optimism and accidental knack for chaos. The series has spawned three anime seasons so far, with a fourth slated for April 2026, continuing Iruma's adventures and building toward major arcs like the Music Festival.

IruMafia Edition flips the script entirely. Launched in Bessatsu Shōnen Champion in September 2023 before moving to Weekly Shōnen Champion in December 2024, the spinoff reimagines Iruma as a poor but cheerful kid in a harsh urban slum. After sharing his last loaf of bread with an injured old man who turns out to be Don Sullivan, the feared head of the Babyl Mafia. After that Iruma gets whisked away and adopted as the heir to a sprawling demonic crime syndicate. The story leans into mafia tropes with demonic flair: think suited-up demons, turf wars, and Iruma's wholesome personality clashing with ruthless underworld expectations. Kodansha USA handles the English release, with the third volume due February 17th, and Akita Shoten published the seventh volume today. Circulation for volumes 1-7 has reportedly hit 1.2 million copies, showing strong fan interest in this "what-if" take.

The teaser visual captures the shift perfectly, showcasing Iruma in a sharp suit surrounded by a colorful cast of armed, menacing figures like demons with guns, blades, and wild expressions while he is lounging on a throne-like chair. It promises a darker, more action-packed vibe while keeping the series' signature humor and heart. Fans on have already voiced their excitement and telling others about it, calling it a fun alternate universe that lets Iruma's charm shine in a completely different setting. We will see if the anime receives the same praise as the manga.

The Iruma-kun franchise has a track record of successful spinoffs. Nishi's own Kalego Gaiden, focusing on the strict teacher Kalego, ran briefly in 2023-2024 after a two-chapter one-shot in 2020. Another collaborative series, Makai no Shuyaku wa Wareware da! (The Protagonist of the Demon World is Us), tied to a YouTuber group, wrapped up in March 2025 after five years and 22 volumes. IruMafia Edition stands out as the next major branch, and getting a full TV anime so soon after its 2023 debut speaks to the main series' enduring popularity.

With the main anime's fourth season is on the horizon promising more school hijinks, demon politics, and Iruma's growth the IruMafia adaptation arrives at a perfect time to keep momentum rolling. Details like staff, cast (will we see returning voices in new roles?), and episode count remain under wraps, but the January 2027 window positions it as a winter highlight. Crunchyroll has streamed previous seasons and is likely to handle this one internationally.

For longtime fans, it's thrilling to see Iruma's story branch into such a creative "what if" scenario. The contrast between the wholesome school life and mafia heir drama could deliver fresh comedy and character moments. Whether this spinoff influences the main series or stands alone, it's clear the demon world has plenty more schemes in store. Mark your calendars for January 2027 because Iruma-kun's next chapter looks ready to take over the underworld, one cheerful smile at a time. Will you be ready for it?