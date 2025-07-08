Square Enix Announces 7 New English Manga Series, FINAL FANTASY And NIER Game Art Books

During its panel at Anime Expo 2025, Square Enix took the stage to announce a sweeping expansion of its English-language manga and art book lineup, unveiling seven new manga series and three major game-related books coming in Spring 2026. Headlining the announcement is A Starlit Darkness, a psychological drama by the creator of Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!, as well as the FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH: Material Ultimania, a definitive art book companion to the critically acclaimed RPG.

All titles will be published under the Square Enix Manga & Books imprint. Pre-orders will be available through major booksellers, including Penguin Random House, with some titles already listed on the Square Enix Books site.

New Manga Series Announced

1. A Starlit Darkness, Vol. 1

A brooding psychological drama set in early 20th century Japan. A failed writer on the brink of despair is pulled into the orbit of a powerful literary genius—only to find himself descending into deeper shadows.

Release: May 2026 MSRP: $14.99

2. Betrothed to a Fox Demon, Vol. 1

A supernatural marriage conceals a dark secret. Exorcist Kuro Kyogane is forced into a mysterious union with a seemingly perfect bride… who may not be what she seems.

Release: April 2026 MSRP: $12.99

3. The Prince’s Keeper, Vol. 1

A cursed prince turned cat and a reclusive witch team up in this magical romantic fantasy.

Release: April 2026 MSRP: $12.99

4. A Cat Is a Cat in Any Life

A hilarious and heartwarming reincarnation fantasy about a cat in a world where cats don’t exist. Features cat cafés, fluff battles, and the demon king.

Release: May 2026 MSRP: $19.99 (Two-in-One Edition)

5. Otaku x Gal, Vol. 1

High school comedy meets fashion-forward chaos when a quiet otaku gets roped into helping the class gal stay trendy using his anime skills.

Release: February 2026 MSRP: $12.99

6. My Favorite VTuber Is Scary IRL, Vol. 1

A shy delivery boy discovers his intimidating regular customer is actually his favorite VTuber.

Release: February 2026 MSRP: $14.99

7. A Howl of the Heart, Vol. 1

A heart-wrenching war romance about love, loss, and reincarnation between two elite soldiers.

Release: March 2026 MSRP: $14.99

Game Tie-In Books Announced

1. FINAL FANTASY IX Picture Book

An illustrated story of Vivi and Grandpa Quan, written by FFIX designer Kazuhiko Aoki and illustrated by Toshiyuki Itahana.

Release: May 2026 MSRP: $17.99

2. NieR Poster Collection

Celebrating the 15th anniversary of NieR, this deluxe poster book includes 32 frameable art prints from Automata, Replicant, Re[in]carnation, and related stage productions.

Release: November 2025 MSRP: $34.99

3. FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH: Material Ultimania

The ultimate visual archive for FFVII Rebirth, featuring concept art, storyboards, and behind-the-scenes materials with commentary from the development team.

Release: July 2026 MSRP: $39.99

Pre-Order Timeline

July 6th, 2025: Pre-orders open for Otaku x Gal, My Favorite VTuber Is Scary IRL, A Howl of the Heart, and NieR Poster Collection

July 18th, 2025: Pre-orders open for Betrothed to a Fox Demon and The Prince’s Keeper

August 15th, 2025: Pre-orders open for A Starlit Darkness

August 22th, 2025: Pre-orders open for A Cat Is a Cat in Any Life and FINAL FANTASY IX Picture Book

October 17th, 2025: Pre-orders open for FFVII Rebirth: Material Ultimania

With this massive lineup of manga and art books, Square Enix is clearly investing in cross-media storytelling, building bridges between games, anime, and manga. Fans of Final Fantasy, NieR, and original manga titles have plenty to look forward to in 2026. Stay tuned for more manga and light novel news!