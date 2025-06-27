Disney And Pixar Manga Box Sets Are Coming Out This Summer Including TOY STORY 30th Anniversary Edition

Get ready to relive your favorite Disney and Pixar adventures in an all-new way. This summer, Disney is bringing a fresh wave of full-color manga releases, including classic stories like Toy Story, Finding Nemo, Monsters Inc., and Wall-E as well as new entries inspired by the Descendants franchise and Tim Burton’s unique vision.

Announced this week, the upcoming lineup includes a range of collectible editions and box sets that blend beloved animated worlds with Japanese manga storytelling. Here's what fans can look forward to:

DISNEY PIXAR: THE MANGA COLLECTION BOX SET

SRP: $34.99

Release: Out Now

This collection features manga adaptations of five iconic Pixar films:

Toy Story

Toy Story 2

Finding Nemo

Wall-E

Monsters, Inc.

Perfect for collectors and newcomers alike, this box set offers a fresh take on Pixar’s most memorable tales, combining heartfelt animation with manga artistry.

DISNEY DESCENDANTS: EVIE’S WICKED RUNAWAY – THE COMPLETE MANGA COLLECTION

SRP: $19.99

Release: August 5th, 2025

Set during the high-stakes Interscholastic Auradon Fashion Contest, this full collection follows Evie—daughter of the Evil Queen—as she battles for the top designer spot while facing fierce competition. With help from her villain kid (VK) friends, Evie must prove she’s more than just style—she’s substance, too.

DISNEY TIM BURTON’S THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS MOVIE MANGA

SRP: $24.99 (Full-Color Hardcover)

Release: August 5th, 2025

This striking edition adapts Tim Burton’s cult classic in vivid full color. When Jack Skellington grows tired of Halloween, he stumbles into Christmas Town and gets the frightfully festive idea to take over the holiday. But with Sally’s warnings and Oogie Boogie’s schemes, Jack’s plan may unravel before the snow falls.

DISNEY ALICE IN WONDERLAND MANGA

SRP: $19.99

Release: August 19th, 2025

Based on Tim Burton’s 2010 film, this manga adaptation retells the story of Alice Kingsleigh, who finds herself back in the whimsical world of Underland. Tasked with ending the Red Queen’s rule, Alice must rediscover her courage and destiny among fantastical allies and foes.

DISNEY PIXAR’S TOY STORY: 30th ANNIVERSARY MANGA HARDCOVER EDITION

SRP: $19.99

Release: August 19th, 2025

Celebrate 30 years of friendship and adventure with a commemorative manga edition of Toy Story 1 & 2. This deluxe hardcover includes a foreword by Shawn P. Krause, animator and layout artist on the original film. Join Woody, Buzz, and the gang in this heartfelt journey that reimagines the beloved classics in stunning manga form.

These upcoming manga titles are set to offer longtime Disney lovers and manga enthusiasts a new way to experience timeless stories. Whether you’re collecting for nostalgia or introducing the magic to a new generation, these releases promise to deliver adventure, emotion, and high-quality artwork.

