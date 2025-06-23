MIRACULOUS: TALES OF LADYBUG & CAT NOIR Manga Returns After 2 Years Hiatus With Chapter 40

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir has officially returned to the manga scene. Koma Warita and Riku Tsuchida’s manga adaptation of ZAG Entertainment’s globally beloved animated series resumed with its 40th chapter on June 18 via Kodansha’s Palcy app, marking its first new installment in two years.

The 39th chapter was previously published as the 14th chapter in the third collected volume in June 2023, due to the serialization format splitting each full chapter into smaller parts on Palcy. The manga originally debuted in Monthly Shonen Sirius in January 2021 before transferring to Palcy in 2023.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the English version and describes the story as follows:

“Marinette is your typical high school student—cheery, awkward, and a little clumsy. But when danger strikes Paris, she transforms into the confident superhero Ladybug. Alongside her classmate Adrien, who becomes Cat Noir, the duo protects the city. But neither knows the other’s secret identity, and with crisscrossed crushes in the mix, things get hilariously complicated.”

The manga adaptation captures the spirit of the original 3D CG animated series, which first premiered in South Korea in September 2015, followed by a U.S. debut on Nickelodeon in December 2015. Since then, Miraculous has grown into a worldwide phenomenon, with:

Season 2 debuting in France on Netflix (Dec 2016)

Season 3 premiering on French TV in April 2019 and on Netflix in August

Season 4 airing in 2021 and streaming on Disney+

Season 5 launching in October 2022

Season 6 arriving in the U.S. on January 25, 2025

Shout! Factory is distributing the series on home video, and the Miraculous franchise has even extended into 2D territory with a promotional OVA co-produced by ZAG Entertainment and Toei Animation a nod to the franchise’s earliest concepts before its evolution into a fully 3D series. Check out the trailer for the 3D series sixth season that arrived in the US earlier this year:

In a move that could signal more anime-influenced content in the future, ZAG Entertainment has also announced that they are establishing a new studio in Japan this July. With the manga now back in action and the series’ global footprint stronger than ever, Miraculous fans have much to celebrate in 2025.

What are your thoughts on the announcement? Are you a fan of Miarculous: Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir? Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments section dwon below!

As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for anything manga or anime related!