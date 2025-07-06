Square Enix Manga Partners With Book Walker Global To Launch 300+ Digital Titles With Early Bird Discounts

Square Enix Manga Partners With Book Walker Global To Launch 300+ Digital Titles With Early Bird Discounts

Square Enix teams up with Book Walker Global to digitally release over 300 manga titles including The Apothecary Diaries, My Dress-Up Darling, and more. Plus major launch discounts available now for fans.

News
By GBest - Jul 06, 2025 02:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Manga

In a major move for digital and online manga readers, Square Enix has officially partnered with Book Walker Global to bring over 300 manga titles from its Square Enix Manga imprint to the international platform. The lineup includes top-selling series like The Apothecary Diaries, My Dress-Up Darling, Daemons of the Shadow Realm, and more.

To mark the partnership, Book Walker Global is launching exclusive, limited-time discounts for readers around the world—making it one of the most accessible times to dive into these hit series.

Beginning July 3rd, fans will be able to enjoy 30% off all individually purchased manga volumes from the Square Enix Manga catalog (40 series available at launch).

They will also be able to enjoy 50% off select volume sets for:

The Apothecary Diaries (Manga)

My Dress-Up Darling

Daemons of the Shadow Realm

Hi Score Girl

Ragna Crimson

The promotion is available for a limited time and is exclusive to Book Walker Global customers. Here is a little more details about each of the series that the 50% offer includes:

The Apothecary Diaries

Follows Maomao, a herbalist turned palace food taster, as she solves deadly mysteries using her knowledge of medicine and her sharp wits. A blend of political intrigue, historical setting, and detective drama.

My Dress-Up Darling

A heartwarming and occasionally risqué romantic comedy about a shy boy with a passion for traditional dolls who helps a popular classmate create stunning cosplay outfits.

Daemons of the Shadow Realm

The latest series by Fullmetal Alchemist creator Hiromu Arakawa, this dark fantasy adventure explores twin siblings navigating a world filled with magical creatures known as Daemons.

Hi Score Girl

A nostalgic arcade-era manga turned Netflix anime, this series follows a rivalry-turned-friendship between a boy obsessed with video games and the girl who challenges his top scores.

Ragna Crimson

A brutal and fast-paced fantasy tale about dragon hunters willing to sacrifice everything to gain power. Ragna’s partnership with the mysterious Crimson sets the stage for epic battles and dark secrets.

With this collaboration, Square Enix continues its commitment to expanding global access to its manga catalog. Book Walker Global, known for simulpubs and exclusive content, offers English-language readers access to over 64,000 officially licensed titles. The store’s mission is to accelerate Japanese publishing outreach to global fans through timely releases and curated promotions.

This new partnership makes it easier than ever for manga fans outside Japan to discover, purchase, and enjoy some of Square Enix’s most iconic series in digital format.

For more info, visit their official website and follow Book Walker Global’s updates for additional bonuses, digital exclusives, and audiobook rollouts.

As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more manga and anime related news!

Disney And Pixar Manga Box Sets Are Coming Out This Summer Including TOY STORY 30th Anniversary Edition
Related:

Disney And Pixar Manga Box Sets Are Coming Out This Summer Including TOY STORY 30th Anniversary Edition
MIRACULOUS: TALES OF LADYBUG & CAT NOIR Manga Returns After 2 Years Hiatus With Chapter 40
Recommended For You:

MIRACULOUS: TALES OF LADYBUG & CAT NOIR Manga Returns After 2 Years Hiatus With Chapter 40

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder