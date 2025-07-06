Square Enix Manga Partners With Book Walker Global To Launch 300+ Digital Titles With Early Bird Discounts

In a major move for digital and online manga readers, Square Enix has officially partnered with Book Walker Global to bring over 300 manga titles from its Square Enix Manga imprint to the international platform. The lineup includes top-selling series like The Apothecary Diaries, My Dress-Up Darling, Daemons of the Shadow Realm, and more.

To mark the partnership, Book Walker Global is launching exclusive, limited-time discounts for readers around the world—making it one of the most accessible times to dive into these hit series.

Beginning July 3rd, fans will be able to enjoy 30% off all individually purchased manga volumes from the Square Enix Manga catalog (40 series available at launch).

They will also be able to enjoy 50% off select volume sets for:

The Apothecary Diaries (Manga)

My Dress-Up Darling

Daemons of the Shadow Realm

Hi Score Girl

Ragna Crimson

The promotion is available for a limited time and is exclusive to Book Walker Global customers. Here is a little more details about each of the series that the 50% offer includes:

The Apothecary Diaries

Follows Maomao, a herbalist turned palace food taster, as she solves deadly mysteries using her knowledge of medicine and her sharp wits. A blend of political intrigue, historical setting, and detective drama.

My Dress-Up Darling

A heartwarming and occasionally risqué romantic comedy about a shy boy with a passion for traditional dolls who helps a popular classmate create stunning cosplay outfits.

Daemons of the Shadow Realm

The latest series by Fullmetal Alchemist creator Hiromu Arakawa, this dark fantasy adventure explores twin siblings navigating a world filled with magical creatures known as Daemons.

Hi Score Girl

A nostalgic arcade-era manga turned Netflix anime, this series follows a rivalry-turned-friendship between a boy obsessed with video games and the girl who challenges his top scores.

Ragna Crimson

A brutal and fast-paced fantasy tale about dragon hunters willing to sacrifice everything to gain power. Ragna’s partnership with the mysterious Crimson sets the stage for epic battles and dark secrets.

With this collaboration, Square Enix continues its commitment to expanding global access to its manga catalog. Book Walker Global, known for simulpubs and exclusive content, offers English-language readers access to over 64,000 officially licensed titles. The store’s mission is to accelerate Japanese publishing outreach to global fans through timely releases and curated promotions.

This new partnership makes it easier than ever for manga fans outside Japan to discover, purchase, and enjoy some of Square Enix’s most iconic series in digital format.

For more info, visit their official website and follow Book Walker Global’s updates for additional bonuses, digital exclusives, and audiobook rollouts.

As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more manga and anime related news!