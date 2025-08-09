Netflix Reveals First Look Trailer For ONE PIECE Season 2

The first season of Netflix's live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s beloved manga One Piece captured the hearts of longtime fans and newcomers alike. It did an an amazing job of bringing the vibrant world of pirates, Marines, and Devil Fruits to life, introducing viewers to the Straw Hat crew.

Over the course of the first season, fans experienced a healthy balance of swashbuckling action and heartfelt moments. And by season's end, the Straw Hat Pirates had forged an unshakable bond as they set sail into the uncharted waters of the Grand Line in search of the treasured One Piece.

The first season’s success surprised many who once believed One Piece could never be faithfully adapted. Now that the impossible has been proven possible, there's incredible anticipation building up towards Season 2. And judging by this first look, both the cast and creative team appear more than ready to meet, and even exceed, these expectations.

At the annual One Piece Day celebration in Japan this weekend, Netflix dropped the first trailer for One Piece Season 2. If you thought the first season was packed with wild and zany moments, get ready because Season 2 promises to take the adventure to an even higher level.

For those unfamiliar with the manga, the trailer won't spoil much. However, those who have already read the source material will probably recognize the new characters making their debut in these upcoming chapters.

In addition to the familiar faces of the Straw Hats, we get a glimpse of some newcomers like Callum Kerr's Smoker, Lera Abova's Nico Robin, and Charithra Chandran’s Miss Wednesday. Earlier this year, Netflix also shared with fans a first look at Tony Tony Chopper, the adorable reindeer-boy hybrid who is voiced by Mikaela Hoover in the live-action series.

Netflix also offered a synopsis for the second season, teasing:

Netflix’s epic high-seas pirate adventure, ‘One Piece,’ returns for Season 2—unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line, a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.

Unfortunately, today's trailer did not include any additional information about the Season 2 release date. It's still slated to premiere on Netflix at some point in 2026. However, Netflix has confirmed that the series has already been renewed for a third season, with production slated to begin later this year.