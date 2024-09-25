ONE PIECE Actor Lera Abova Shares Heartwarming Message To Fans Following Nico Robin Casting Announcement

Just a few days after Lera Abova was introduced to the world as the live-action Nico Robin, aka Miss All Sunday, in Netflix's One Piece series, the actor has taken to social media to share a message of her own.

In a post on social media, Abova shared a heartwarming message, thanking the team for casting her and promising fans that she will do her best "to bring Miss All Sunday to life."

"A few days ago, I was introduced to something I didn't know existed: a whole community of such loyal fans who will protect and uplift you, just like each of the Straw Hats would," Abova wrote. The actor acknowledged that she wasn't too familiar with Miss All Sunday at first and recognized that not everyone would take kindly to the fact that she wasn't initially very knowledgeable about the show and its significance.

"I've done my research and continue to do so," she explained. "I've discovered so much about Miss All Sunday that resonates deeply with my own heart, soul, and who I am as a person. That's what I love about the show - you can see yourself in the characters you admire."

"I feel so loved by so many incredible people. Deep people. Strong people. People who are so special, both individually and as a community," she continued. "I can't wait for you to see what we've done for season two, and I will, of course, do my absolute best to bring Miss All Sunday to life, so that you, as the biggest part of the One Piece family, feed proud and happy. Thank you, Oda-sensei, for creating this wonderful piece of culture that shows us life is about friendship and love for one another. That together we can conquer any battle that comes our way, and that life truly comes from within us."

You can read her full message to the world below:

New message from Lera Abova (Robin) to #OPLA fans 🌸 pic.twitter.com/NZzKMqoQ3x — OPLA Daily (@OPLADaily) September 24, 2024

Lera Abova was one of two actors revealed for major roles in the upcoming second season of One Piece. The second was Joe Manganiello, who will play Mr. 0, aka Crocodile, former Warlord of the Sea and the former president of the mysterious Baroque Works crime syndicate.

Manganiello and Abova actually sat down with One Piece co-showrunner Matt Owens to discuss their roles in Season 2 and how they are approaching their respective characters. During the conversation, Manganiello actually shared a pretty interesting comparison of his character, which you can read more about here.

Netflix has not yet officially announced a premiere date for One Piece Season 2 although a behind-the-scenes video shared during Geeked Week may have teased a 2025 debut.