ONE PIECE EGGHEAD ARC PART 2 English Dubs Releasing On Crunchyroll Next Month

At San Diego Comic-Con today, fans were treated to the world premiere of the English dubs for One Piece Egghead Arc Part 2. Episodes 1123 and 1124 were shown to audiences during Toe Animation's One Piece Egghead Arc Part 2 Dub World Premiere event.

It was also announced that the latest batch of episodes will be released with English dubs on Crunchyroll next month. Episodes 1123 to 1133 will be available to stream beginning August 12, 2025 in the United States, LATAM, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, and Southeast Asia.

The English dub episodes of One Piece had briefly caught up to the series earlier this year, but quickly fell behind once the Egghead Arc Part 2 resumed in April. While the latest episodes are available to watch on Crunchyroll and Netflix with subtitles, the English dubbed episodes will be the only place to watch them with English dubs. Netflix will continue to stream new episodes on a one week delay, but only with English subtitles.

Monkey. D. Luffy refuses to let anyone or anything stand in the way of his quest to become the king of all pirates. With a course charted for the treacherous waters of the Grand Line and beyond, this is one captain who'll never give up until he's claimed the greatest treasure on Earth: the Legendary One Piece!

As it currently stands, the One Piece anime is on Episode 1136 with new episodes airing every Sunday on Crunchyroll. The release schedule runs through Sunday, August 17th with episode 1143, but it's believed that Egghead Arc anime adaptation won't end until September. On a related note, it was recently announced that One Piece will be receiving a new anime ending theme. It's titled "Punks" and performed by Japanese alt-pop band Chameleon Lime Whoopiepie.

The Egghead Arc marked the beginning of the Final Saga for One Piece, but it's actually been almost a year since the manga wrapped up the storyline. The manga has since moved on the Elbaph Arc, which began with Chapter 1126. According to series creator Eiichiro Oda, Final Saga will contain multiple arcs leading to the end of the story. Although Eiichiro Oda has previously suggested that the manga still has a ways to go until the end, it's believed that the story will come to an end sometime in 2026 or 2027.

While the manga and anime adaptation are both nearing their final days, One Piece fans still have the live-action Netflix series to look forward to. Season 2 of the live-action series will debut in 2026.

There's also WIT Studio's The One Piece, a reimagining of Luffy's adventure through the East Blue Saga. The highly anticipated remake will premiere on Netflix, although there's still no release date. The latest update came in June with character designer Kyoji Asano confirming progress has "been slow."