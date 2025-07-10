ONE PIECE EGGHEAD ARC PART 2 English Dubs Will Premiere This Month At SDCC; Streaming Release Could Follow

After briefly catching up earlier this year, the English dub episodes of One Piece once again fell behind when the Egghead Arc Part 2 resume. Part 2 of the story arc picked back up in April, fans have been waiting for when we could expect the latest episodes to be released with English dubs.

Toei Animation has now confirmed that the premiere of the latest English dub episodes will take place at San Diego Comic-Con later this month.

On Thursday, July 24, Toei Animation will co-host a One Piece Egghead Arc Part 2 Dub World Premiere event. Fans who attend will be the first to experience the English dub of Episodes 1123 and 1124. Special guest Colleen Clinkenbeard, the voice of Monkey D. Luffy for the English dub, will also co-host the panel. Attendees will also receive a special Dr. Vegapunk crown souvenir.

Join us at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con for the English Dub World Premiere of Egghead Arc Part-2 from ONE PIECE! 🏴‍☠️ 📽️



Be among the first in attendance to watch the debut of episodes 1123 & 1124 in English dub! Featuring special guest Colleen Clinkenbeard (English voice of… pic.twitter.com/KD1uAzGNCb — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) July 10, 2025

The panel description reads:

Join special guest Colleen Clinkenbeard (voice of Monkey D. Luffy) for the English dub world premiere of Egghead Arc Part 2 Episodes 1123 & 1124. Be among the first to experience the high-tech thrills, shocking twists, and emotional moments that push the Straw Hats closer to a world-shaking future.

While the panel will serve as the English dub debut, we still don't know exactly when these episodes will begin streaming. It's likely that it won't be long after until they arrive on Crunchyroll, although the official streaming date has not yet been confirmed.

Both Crunchyroll and Netflix stream new episodes of One Piece with the former offering both Jpaanese audio with subtitles and English-dubbed episodes as they're released. Crunchyroll is currently completely up to date with the anime, save for the English dubbed episodes which are now behind after briefly catching up to the subs back in March.

Netflix also streams the new Egghead Arc episodes weekly, but with a one-week delay. Netflix also does not have the English dubbed episodes of Egghead Arc, so it seems Crunchyroll will be the only option.

In addition to the panel, SDCC attendees can also visit the Toei Animation One Piece Booth (#3635) for a special Chopper pin giveaway and a One Piece Card Game merch collection.

Netflix has not yet announced if it will have an official presence at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, but if they are there, then we can probably also expect some sort of update on Season 2 of the live-action One Piece series.

Back in May, it was confirmed at Tudum Live that One Piece Season 2 won't premiere until 2026. While we didn't get a trailer, we did finally get to see Tony Tony Chopper brought to "life" in CGI.