ONE PIECE Anime English Dubs Have Finally Caught Up To The Subs

Toei Animation has announced that the new batch of English dub episodes of One Piece will begin streaming on Crunchyroll this month.

Beginning March 18, episodes 1109 to 1122 will be available to stream with English dubs. This covers the Egghead Part 1 story arc. Special 14, 15, and 16 will also be available in English dubs.

The English dubbed episodes will be available in the United States, Canada, LATAM, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, and Southeast Asia.

🚨 The new batch of English dub episodes from Egghead Part-1 in ONE PIECE (eps. 1109-1122) starts streaming on Crunchyroll this March 18, 2025! 🏴‍☠️#ONEPIECE#EGGHEAD pic.twitter.com/RpklVYQFAw — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) March 8, 2025

With the arrival of this latest batch of episodes, it now means the dubbed version of the popular show has officially caught up to the subbed version -- a major feat for the long-running anime series.

Celebrating the major milestone, One Piece voice directo Emily Fajardo released a stateent on social media.

"It has been one of the biggest honors of my life to spend the last 3 years sailing toward this milestone with everyone, first as one of two ADR Directors, and as the sole series ADR Director for the last year and a half," Fajardo wrote. "For 3 straight years, I've had the privilege of working with this cast and crew 5 days a week, and witnessing their unbelievable talent and passion firsthand."

"What this team, past and present, have accomplished together, especiallyt hose who have been on board sinc ethe very beginning, is nothing short of staggering," she continued. "It took a "Grand Fleet" of nearly 1500 actors and crew members, stretching across nearly 2 decades, to reach this massive milestone - the largest English dubbing effort in anime history."

Fajardo went on to thank the One Piece fanbase for their support and patience.

With this, after 18 years, the #ONEPIECE English dub will officially be caught up to the Japanese version of the main story.



Wanted to share a few thoughts on my part of this enormous team effort. 💙🏴‍☠️ https://t.co/jQ0GAUhfFj pic.twitter.com/VIBJZIqayl — Emily Fajardo (@EmilyJFajardo) March 8, 2025

Based on Eiichiro Oda's manga series of the same name, the One PIece anime first premiered in October 1999. Produced by Toei Animation, it's one of the longest-running anime of all time, with new episodes still releasing. In fact, the anime is scheduled to resume its Japanese broadcast in April with Egghead Arc Part II.

New episodes of One Piece are simulcast on Crunchyroll. Now that the English-dubbed episodes have caught up to the main series, it hopefully means we won't have to wait too long for these newer episodes to be released in English.