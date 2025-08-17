NANA Mangaka Ai Yazawa Says She Still Plans To Finish The Series Despite 15 Year Hiatus

NANA Mangaka Ai Yazawa Says She Still Plans To Finish The Series Despite 15 Year Hiatus

After all these years, the iconic Nana manga might finally be ready to resume serialization. Series creator Ai Yazawa just gave a major update to longtime fans.

News
By MarkJulian - Aug 17, 2025 11:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Shojo

In a chat with a Nana fanzine, Ai Yazawa dropped a major (albeit somewhat familiar) update for longtime fans of the series. She confirmed the manga is officially in its final stage and that she has plans to finish it one day.

According to Yazawa, the main story beats for the ending are already mapped out, and she’s putting in her best effort to deliver the long-awaited finale.

Since 2009, the series has been on hiatus due to her health, leaving readers hanging on a massive cliffhanger. After more than a decade of silence, this news has fans buzzing with excitement and hope that Nana will eventually resume and finally reach its conclusion.

The manga entered an indefinite hiatus after Yazawa was hospitalized with an undisclosed illness. Neither she nor her publisher has ever confirmed the exact nature of her condition, but fans have long speculated, based on scattered reports and cryptic hints from Yazawa, that it could be an autoimmune disorder, possibly rheumatoid arthritis.

Nana is often hailed as one of the most groundbreaking and influential shojo manga ever created, even though it remains unfinished.

Its massive success and cultural footprint place it alongside other genre-defining manga aimed at young girls like Sailor Moon and Boys Over Flowers.

However, what set Nana apart was its bold approach to storytelling as it tackled ambition, love, heartbreak, drug use, and complicated relationships with a raw honesty rarely seen in shojo at the time. Because of this maturity, many readers even mistake it for josei.

The manga became a true cultural phenomenon in Japan. The punk-inspired style of its characters, inspired by Vivienne Westwood’s iconic designs, sparked a fashion craze, while its fictional bands became so beloved that their songs were produced in real life and climbed the music charts. In both storytelling and style, Nana reshaped what shojo manga could be.

Nana Komatsu is a young woman who's endured an unending string of boyfriend problems. Moving to Tokyo, she's hoping to take control of her life and put all those messy misadventures behind her. She's looking for love and she's hoping to find it in the big city.

Nana Osaki, on the other hand, is cool, confident and focused. She swaggers into town and proceeds to kick down the doors to Tokyo's underground punk scene. She's got a dream and won't give up until she becomes Japan's No. 1 rock'n'roll superstar.

This is the story of two 20-year-old women who share the same name. Even though they come from completely different backgrounds, they somehow meet and become best friends. The world of Nana is a world exploding with sex, music, fashion, gossip and all-night parties.

HIDIVE Summer Of Dubs Kicks Off With FLOWER AND ASURA English Premiere This Month
Related:

HIDIVE "Summer Of Dubs" Kicks Off With FLOWER AND ASURA English Premiere This Month
AGENTS OF THE FOUR SEASONS Anime Series In Production At WIT Studio
Recommended For You:

AGENTS OF THE FOUR SEASONS Anime Series In Production At WIT Studio

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder