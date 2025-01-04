MY FRIEND'S LITTLE SISTER HAS IT IN FOR ME! Anime Announces October 2025 Premiere

A teaser trailer for My Friend's Little Sister Has it In for Me! has been released, announcing the October 2025 premiere of the anime in Japan. The anime adaptation was first announced back in January 2021, but we haven't heard much about it until now.

Produced by Blade (Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!, Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero) My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! is an anime adaptation of the romantic comedy live novel series written by Ghost Mikawa and illustrated by Tomari.

The light novel series began publication in April 2019 and is licensed in North America by J-Novel Club, which describes the story:

If a girl teases you, that means she likes you! Unfortunately, Akiteru knows from experience that isn’t the case. Because every girl he interacts with shows him nothing but scorn, and he’s not scored a single date from it! Luckily, he’s more concerned with securing a spot for him and his game-development buddies at his uncle’s business. But when his uncle throws him a condition that involves playing the part of his daughter’s boyfriend, Akiteru has no choice but to take it. What will his best friend’s sister Iroha, who bullies him relentlessly, think of the news?

10 volumes have been released as of October 2022, with an 11th planned for March 15, 2025. All ten are currently available for purchase from J-Novel Club in English.

My Friend's Little Sister has It In for Me! will be directed by Kazuomi Koga ( (Rent-A-Girlfriend, The Dreaming Boy Is a Realist, The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases) at Blade with Toko Machida providing the series composition and scripts and Katsuyuki Satou providing character designs. The trailer not only reveals the October premiere window but also previews the characters' voices. Returning to reprise their roles from the drama CD adaptation are:

Haruki Ishiya ((Masato Oosuki in Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks?) as Akiteru Ooboshi

Sayumi Suzushiro (Kei Shirogane in KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR) as Iroha Kohinata

Tomori Kusunoki (Natsume in Deca-Dence) as Mashiro Tsukinomori

Sōma Saitō (Tadashi Yamaguchi in Haikyu!!) as Ozuma Kohinata

Kana Hanazawa (Ichika Nakano in The Quintessential Quintuplets) as Sumire Kageishi

In addition to the trailers, we also have some adorable new key art for the upcoming series.

There's been no word on a North American release for My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! as of this writing.