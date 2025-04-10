AGENTS OF THE FOUR SEASONS Anime Series In Production At WIT Studio

WIT Studio has announced it is producing a new anime series based on the light novel series Agents of the Four Seasons.

Written by Kana Akatsuki (Violet Evergarden) and illustrated Suoh, Agents of the Four Season is a fantasy romance series set in a world in which the seasons are represented by humans who act as their agents. Referred to as the "Agents of the Four Seasons," they are responsible for bringing the seasons into the world.

WIT Studio's adaptation will focus on the "Dance of Spring" storyline. In this, the Agent of Spring, Kayo Hinagiku, returns ten years after begin kidnapped by the "Rebels," enemies of the Agents of the Four Seasons. Accompanied by her attendant, Himedaka Sakura, she sets off to fight those who kidnapped her and restore the cycle of seasons to its proper state. Legend claims, there is a feeling of love for Winter deep in her heart.

Yen Press, which publishes the English-language editiosn of Agents fo the Four Seasons, describes the "Dance of Spring" Volume:

Winter was once the only season in the world-but such an existence was too lonely to bear, and so it created Spring to love. Before long, the earth wished for more time to rest in the cycle, and Summer and Autumn were born. The ones who carry the cycle are called the Agents of the Four Seasons. Hinagiku, the Agent of Spring, disappeared from this land ten years ago, taking the season of spring with her. Now, after incredible hardship, she has returned to restore the cycle to its proper state-and, as in the myth passed down since the dawn of time, she sends her love to Winter.

"This is a story of loss and recovery of a living god who brings about the four seasons and his guardians," the official website teases. "A story of prayer for those who wish to live on, no matter how many times they have been hurt."

A promo video and visual teaser was shared alongside the announcement. The main staff members were also revealed.

Ken Yamamoto (Pokémon: Hisuian Snow) is directing Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Spring at WIT Studio, with series composition by Ayumu Hisao (I'm in Love with the Villainess) and character designs by Namiko Torii.

Additional staff members working on the anime series include:

Animation Advisor: Kazuhiro Furuhashi

Kazuhiro Furuhashi Visual Development/Image Boards: Satomi Maiya, Yutaro Kubo

Satomi Maiya, Yutaro Kubo Art Director: Yusuke Takeda

Yusuke Takeda Color Designer: Ayaka Nakamura

Ayaka Nakamura Director of Photography: Keisuke Nozawa

Keisuke Nozawa Editor: Keisuke Yanagi, ACE

Keisuke Yanagi, ACE Sound Director: Eriko Kimura

Eriko Kimura Animation Producer: Sho Otani

Sho Otani Line Producer: Keisuke Sato

A premiere date was not yet announced. WIT Studio is one of the premiere animation studios having produced hits like the first three seasons of Attack on Titan and Spy x Family. The studio is coming off the release today of its latest production, Moonrise, an adaptation based on a novel written by Tow Ubukata. It's currently available to stream on Netflix.