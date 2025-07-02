HIDIVE "Summer Of Dubs" Kicks Off With FLOWER AND ASURA English Premiere This Month

Ahead of Anime Expo 2025, anime streaming service HIDIVE announced the English dub release dates for four upcoming anime series. The services "Summer of Dubs" will see a variety of anime series receive English dubs, beginning this month with the award-winning slice of life drama Flower and Asura.

The heartwarming series from Studio Bind premiered earlier this year, but will see the premiere of its English dubbed episodes exclusively on HIDIVE beginning July 16th. An adaptation of Ayano Takeda's manga, the coming-of-age story follows Hana Haruyama, a high school first‑year student living on the quiet island of Tonakijima, home to just 600 people .

On the picturesque island of Tonakijima with a population of only 600, Hana’s favorite pastime is reading literature to the island’s children. Her narration skills are second to none, and Mizuki, the president of the school’s broadcasting club immediately recognizes Hana’s ability to engage with others and draw them into her recitations. Invited by Mizuki to join the club, Hana embarks on a journey to discover her true love of reading — and maybe even change the course of her life along the way.

The Summer of Dubs will continue with the supernatural romance Call of Night Season 2 and coming-of-age series Rock is a Lady's Modesty. Both series will see English dub episodes premiere in August, although we don't have an exact release date yet.

The synopsis for Call of the Night Season 2 reads:

Ko overcomes his confusion about becoming a vampire and decides to "like" Nazuna, while Nazuna resolves to make Ko "fall in love" with her. Without understanding what "love" even is, the two of them spend their nights together in a frenzy. Meanwhile, Detective Uguisu Anko is closing in with her plot to kill vampires, not just Nazuna. A vampire's weakness is "anything they were attached to when they were human" and so they all try to get rid of this weakness before it's too late. But, Nazuna has no memory of her human life. What is Nazuna's hidden past? Why did Anko start killing vampires? And what is the "secret" that Nazuna and Anko share? For Ko, Nazuna, Anko, a fun "late night" doesn't end here... a new "night" begins!

And here's the series description for Rock is a Lady’s Modesty:

At an elite all-girls' academy where refined young ladies gather, Lilisa Suzunomiya, now the daughter of a real estate tycoon after her mother remarried, is forced to abandon her guitar and rock music to fit in. However, her passion is reignited by sounds from the old school building, where she meets a skilled drummer who shares her love for rock. Together, they embrace their inner rockstars, elegantly clashing and shouting their way through the academy in this captivating tale of grace and rebellion.

The fourth series to receive English dubs this summer on HIDIVE will be Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentosho Cour 2. The supernatural historical fantasy debuted in March in Japan and has been simulcasting internationally on HIDIVE. The 13th and final episode of Cour 1 aired just last week. English dubbed episodes of Cour 1 are still premiering weekly, while fans can look forward to the English episodes of Cour 2 in September. The series synopsis reads:

In the Edo period, there was a shrine maiden called "Itskihime" in the mountain village of Kadono. Jinta, a wandering orphan who, along with his younger sister Suzune, drifted into the village and grew up to become the shrine maiden's guardian, ventures into the forest to defeat a mysterious demon who speaks to him of the far future and the threat of a Demon God. So begins this epic supernatural historical fantasy series that follows a demon hunter through his century-spanning journey from the Edo to Heisei periods—all-the-while questioning his wielding of a sword.

In addition to these four upcoming premieres, HIDIVE subscribers can also tune in to the current ongoing dub releases for 2.5 Dimensional Seduction, I’m Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!?, and Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentosho Cour 1. New dub episodes release every Wednesday on HIDIVE.